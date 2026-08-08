Vijesh Mahesh Prabhudessai

Vijesh Mahesh Prabhudessai

bowler

Full name:Vijesh Mahesh Prabhudessai
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131410
Innings23149
Overs309.292.128.3
Balls---
Maidens6570
Runs904551291
Wickets43108
Avg21.0255.136.37
SR43.1655.321.37
Eco2.925.9710.21
BB733
4w100
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131410
Innings1472
Not outs751
Runs5952
Balls Faced126213
Avg8.422.52
SR46.8223.866.66
Fours700
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest4031
Hundreds000

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