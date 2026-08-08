Vijesh Mahesh Prabhudessai
bowler
|Full name:
|Vijesh Mahesh Prabhudessai
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|14
|10
|Innings
|23
|14
|9
|Overs
|309.2
|92.1
|28.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|65
|7
|0
|Runs
|904
|551
|291
|Wickets
|43
|10
|8
|Avg
|21.02
|55.1
|36.37
|SR
|43.16
|55.3
|21.37
|Eco
|2.92
|5.97
|10.21
|BB
|7
|3
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|14
|10
|Innings
|14
|7
|2
|Not outs
|7
|5
|1
|Runs
|59
|5
|2
|Balls Faced
|126
|21
|3
|Avg
|8.42
|2.5
|2
|SR
|46.82
|23.8
|66.66
|Fours
|7
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|40
|3
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0