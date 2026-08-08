Vikash Arun Singh

Vikash Arun Singh

bowler

Full name:Vikash Arun Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71733
Innings141733
Overs196.2134.0106.4
Balls---
Maidens3430
Runs645700845
Wickets172225
Avg37.9431.8133.8
SR69.2936.5425.6
Eco3.285.227.92
BB744
4w111
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71733
Innings10810
Not outs324
Runs7096106
Balls Faced1459679
Avg101617.66
SR48.27100134.17
Fours775
Fifties010
Sixies568
Highest205946
Hundreds000

Another Players

Chatterjee, Sudip

Chatterjee, Sudip

Khaira, Ranjot Singh

Khaira, Ranjot Singh

Goswami, Shreevats

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Lal, Karan

Lal, Karan

Deep, Akash

Deep, Akash

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Remruatdika

Kumar, Shubham

Kumar, Shubham

Mishra, Sushant

Mishra, Sushant

Kishan, Ishan

Kishan, Ishan

Pankaj Kumar

Pankaj Kumar