Vikash Arun Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Vikash Arun Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|17
|33
|Innings
|14
|17
|33
|Overs
|196.2
|134.0
|106.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|34
|3
|0
|Runs
|645
|700
|845
|Wickets
|17
|22
|25
|Avg
|37.94
|31.81
|33.8
|SR
|69.29
|36.54
|25.6
|Eco
|3.28
|5.22
|7.92
|BB
|7
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|17
|33
|Innings
|10
|8
|10
|Not outs
|3
|2
|4
|Runs
|70
|96
|106
|Balls Faced
|145
|96
|79
|Avg
|10
|16
|17.66
|SR
|48.27
|100
|134.17
|Fours
|7
|7
|5
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|5
|6
|8
|Highest
|20
|59
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0