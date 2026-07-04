Waseem Abbas
bowler
|Full name:
|Waseem Abbas
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|45
|45
|Innings
|45
|45
|Overs
|167.3
|167.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|1256
|1256
|Wickets
|59
|59
|Avg
|21.28
|21.28
|SR
|17.03
|17.03
|Eco
|7.49
|7.49
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|45
|45
|Innings
|25
|25
|Not outs
|11
|11
|Runs
|127
|127
|Balls Faced
|92
|92
|Avg
|9.07
|9.07
|SR
|138.04
|138.04
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|9
|Highest
|20
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0