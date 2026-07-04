Waseem Abbas

Waseem Abbas

bowler

Full name:Waseem Abbas
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2026 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4545
Innings4545
Overs167.3167.3
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs12561256
Wickets5959
Avg21.2821.28
SR17.0317.03
Eco7.497.49
BB55
4w11
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4545
Innings2525
Not outs1111
Runs127127
Balls Faced9292
Avg9.079.07
SR138.04138.04
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies99
Highest2020
Hundreds00

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