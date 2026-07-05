Will Prestwidge
bowler
|Full name:
|Will Prestwidge
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Overs
|9.0
|9.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|78
|93
|Wickets
|1
|4
|Avg
|78
|23.25
|SR
|54
|14
|Eco
|8.66
|9.96
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|37
|23
|Balls Faced
|56
|19
|Avg
|37
|11.5
|SR
|66.07
|121.05
|Fours
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|37
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0