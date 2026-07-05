Will Prestwidge

Will Prestwidge

bowler

Full name:Will Prestwidge
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Brisbane Heat

Hobart Hurricanes

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches23
Innings23
Overs9.09.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7893
Wickets14
Avg7823.25
SR5414
Eco8.669.96
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches23
Innings13
Not outs01
Runs3723
Balls Faced5619
Avg3711.5
SR66.07121.05
Fours31
Fifties00
Sixies02
Highest3721
Hundreds00

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