William Edward Lewis Buttleman
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|William Edward Lewis Buttleman
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|15
|21
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|15
|21
|Innings
|8
|14
|20
|Not outs
|1
|2
|4
|Runs
|141
|202
|289
|Balls Faced
|244
|305
|236
|Avg
|20.14
|16.83
|18.06
|SR
|57.78
|66.22
|122.45
|Fours
|12
|15
|41
|Fifties
|1
|1
|1
|Sixies
|5
|6
|7
|Highest
|65
|50
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0