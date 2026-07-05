William Edward Lewis Buttleman

William Edward Lewis Buttleman

wicket keeper

Full name:William Edward Lewis Buttleman
Nationality:England

Teams

2023 Teams

Essex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51521
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51521
Innings81420
Not outs124
Runs141202289
Balls Faced244305236
Avg20.1416.8318.06
SR57.7866.22122.45
Fours121541
Fifties111
Sixies567
Highest655056
Hundreds000

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