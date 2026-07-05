Xavier Melbourne Marshall
batsman
|Full name:
|Xavier Melbourne Marshall
|Nationality:
|USA
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|37
|20
|34
|85
|35
|Innings
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|1.3
|0
|6.0
|4.3
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|6
|0
|14
|20
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|4
|0
|2.33
|4.44
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|37
|20
|34
|85
|35
|Innings
|12
|37
|18
|61
|84
|32
|Not outs
|0
|3
|1
|2
|8
|2
|Runs
|243
|596
|300
|1397
|1720
|588
|Balls Faced
|488
|902
|290
|0
|0
|569
|Avg
|20.25
|17.52
|17.64
|23.67
|22.63
|19.6
|SR
|49.79
|66.07
|103.44
|0
|0
|103.33
|Fours
|37
|59
|26
|0
|0
|45
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|9
|10
|2
|Sixies
|2
|17
|9
|0
|0
|23
|Highest
|85
|157
|47
|85
|157
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0