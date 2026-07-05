Xavier Melbourne Marshall

Xavier Melbourne Marshall

batsman

Full name:Xavier Melbourne Marshall
Nationality:USA
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches73720348535
Innings120240
Overs2.01.306.04.30
Balls------
Maidens200200
Runs06014200
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco0402.334.440
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches73720348535
Innings123718618432
Not outs031282
Runs24359630013971720588
Balls Faced48890229000569
Avg20.2517.5217.6423.6722.6319.6
SR49.7966.07103.4400103.33
Fours3759260045
Fifties2109102
Sixies21790023
Highest85157478515762
Hundreds010030

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