Yash Singh

Yash Singh

wicket keeper

Full name:Yash Singh
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2023 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs142142
Wickets55
Avg28.428.4
SR21.621.6
Eco7.887.88
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs33
Balls Faced1212
Avg33
SR2525
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

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