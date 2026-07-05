Yash Singh
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Yash Singh
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|142
|142
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|28.4
|28.4
|SR
|21.6
|21.6
|Eco
|7.88
|7.88
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|3
|Balls Faced
|12
|12
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|25
|25
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0