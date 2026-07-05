Yashpal Singh

Yashpal Singh

all rounder

Full name:Yashpal Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Gujarat Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13412763
Innings1266824
Overs867.3386.457.1
Balls---
Maidens15491
Runs25421879392
Wickets744914
Avg34.3538.3428
SR70.3347.3424.5
Eco2.934.856.85
BB643
4w410
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13412763
Innings22412058
Not outs29186
Runs977750121393
Balls Faced1849462311305
Avg50.1349.1326.78
SR52.8680.43106.74
Fours1199504139
Fifties52369
Sixies1035519
Highest25013463
Hundreds24120

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