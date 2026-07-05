Yashpal Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Yashpal Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|134
|127
|63
|Innings
|126
|68
|24
|Overs
|867.3
|386.4
|57.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|154
|9
|1
|Runs
|2542
|1879
|392
|Wickets
|74
|49
|14
|Avg
|34.35
|38.34
|28
|SR
|70.33
|47.34
|24.5
|Eco
|2.93
|4.85
|6.85
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|134
|127
|63
|Innings
|224
|120
|58
|Not outs
|29
|18
|6
|Runs
|9777
|5012
|1393
|Balls Faced
|18494
|6231
|1305
|Avg
|50.13
|49.13
|26.78
|SR
|52.86
|80.43
|106.74
|Fours
|1199
|504
|139
|Fifties
|52
|36
|9
|Sixies
|103
|55
|19
|Highest
|250
|134
|63
|Hundreds
|24
|12
|0