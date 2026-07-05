Yasin Ishak Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Yasin Ishak Patel
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|15
|1
|15
|Innings
|1
|15
|1
|15
|Overs
|2.0
|55.0
|2.0
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|331
|6
|331
|Wickets
|0
|14
|0
|14
|Avg
|58
|23.64
|58
|23.64
|SR
|66
|23.57
|66
|23.57
|Eco
|3
|6.01
|3
|6.01
|BB
|1
|4
|1
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|15
|1
|15
|Innings
|1
|7
|1
|7
|Not outs
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Runs
|17
|15
|17
|15
|Balls Faced
|43
|17
|43
|17
|Avg
|17
|15
|17
|15
|SR
|39.53
|88.23
|39.53
|88.23
|Fours
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|17
|9
|17
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0