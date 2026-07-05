Yasin Ishak Patel

Yasin Ishak Patel

bowler

Full name:Yasin Ishak Patel
Nationality:Kuwait
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches115115
Innings115115
Overs2.055.02.055.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs63316331
Wickets014014
Avg5823.645823.64
SR6623.576623.57
Eco36.0136.01
BB1414
4w0101
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches115115
Innings1717
Not outs0606
Runs17151715
Balls Faced43174317
Avg17151715
SR39.5388.2339.5388.23
Fours2020
Fifties0000
Sixies0101
Highest179179
Hundreds0000

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