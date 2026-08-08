Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

batsman

Full name:Yuvraj Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches972
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches972
Innings1662
Not outs110
Runs57625937
Balls Faced119431124
Avg38.451.818.5
SR48.2483.27154.16
Fours61216
Fifties510
Sixies751
Highest9413124
Hundreds010

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