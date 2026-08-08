Yuvraj Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Yuvraj Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|7
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|7
|2
|Innings
|16
|6
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|576
|259
|37
|Balls Faced
|1194
|311
|24
|Avg
|38.4
|51.8
|18.5
|SR
|48.24
|83.27
|154.16
|Fours
|61
|21
|6
|Fifties
|5
|1
|0
|Sixies
|7
|5
|1
|Highest
|94
|131
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0