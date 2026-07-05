Zachary McCaskie

Zachary McCaskie

batsman

Full name:Zachary McCaskie
Nationality:Western Sahara

Teams

2025 Teams

Barbados Pride

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches812
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches812
Innings1611
Not outs11
Runs465358
Balls Faced929522
Avg3135.8
SR50.0568.58
Fours5837
Fifties32
Sixies45
Highest9371
Hundreds00

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