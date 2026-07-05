Zachary McCaskie
batsman
|Full name:
|Zachary McCaskie
|Nationality:
|Western Sahara
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|12
|Innings
|16
|11
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|465
|358
|Balls Faced
|929
|522
|Avg
|31
|35.8
|SR
|50.05
|68.58
|Fours
|58
|37
|Fifties
|3
|2
|Sixies
|4
|5
|Highest
|93
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0