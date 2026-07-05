Zain-ul Abidin

Zain-ul Abidin

batsman

Full name:Zain-ul Abidin
Nationality:Saudi Arabia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Mi Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches517517
Innings517517
Overs25.359.025.359.0
Balls----
Maidens6161
Runs7136571365
Wickets814814
Avg8.8726.078.8726.07
SR19.1225.2819.1225.28
Eco2.786.182.786.18
BB3232
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches517517
Innings115115
Not outs1616
Runs6614266142
Balls Faced3411534115
Avg015.77015.77
SR194.11123.47194.11123.47
Fours8888
Fifties1010
Sixies2626
Highest66326632
Hundreds0000

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