Zain-ul Abidin
batsman
|Full name:
|Zain-ul Abidin
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|17
|5
|17
|Innings
|5
|17
|5
|17
|Overs
|25.3
|59.0
|25.3
|59.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|1
|6
|1
|Runs
|71
|365
|71
|365
|Wickets
|8
|14
|8
|14
|Avg
|8.87
|26.07
|8.87
|26.07
|SR
|19.12
|25.28
|19.12
|25.28
|Eco
|2.78
|6.18
|2.78
|6.18
|BB
|3
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|17
|5
|17
|Innings
|1
|15
|1
|15
|Not outs
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Runs
|66
|142
|66
|142
|Balls Faced
|34
|115
|34
|115
|Avg
|0
|15.77
|0
|15.77
|SR
|194.11
|123.47
|194.11
|123.47
|Fours
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|6
|2
|6
|Highest
|66
|32
|66
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0