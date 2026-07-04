Vritiya Aravind
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Vritiya Aravind
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|55
|37
|55
|37
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|55
|37
|55
|37
|Innings
|55
|32
|55
|32
|Not outs
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Runs
|1693
|783
|1693
|783
|Balls Faced
|2392
|666
|2392
|666
|Avg
|32.55
|27
|32.55
|27
|SR
|70.77
|117.56
|70.77
|117.56
|Fours
|171
|77
|171
|77
|Fifties
|8
|4
|8
|4
|Sixies
|15
|19
|15
|19
|Highest
|115
|97
|115
|97
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|2
|0