Vritiya Aravind

Vritiya Aravind

wicket keeper

Full name:Vritiya Aravind
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2026 Teams

Desert Vipers

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches55375537
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches55375537
Innings55325532
Not outs3333
Runs16937831693783
Balls Faced23926662392666
Avg32.552732.5527
SR70.77117.5670.77117.56
Fours1717717177
Fifties8484
Sixies15191519
Highest1159711597
Hundreds2020

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