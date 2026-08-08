Zeeshan Ali Ashraf
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Zeeshan Ali Ashraf
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|35
|66
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|1
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|35
|66
|Innings
|65
|35
|62
|Not outs
|1
|1
|5
|Runs
|1963
|968
|986
|Balls Faced
|3180
|1070
|799
|Avg
|30.67
|28.47
|17.29
|SR
|61.72
|90.46
|123.4
|Fours
|262
|133
|103
|Fifties
|5
|6
|5
|Sixies
|40
|12
|34
|Highest
|145
|166
|73
|Hundreds
|7
|1
|0