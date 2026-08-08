Zeeshan Ali Ashraf

Zeeshan Ali Ashraf

wicket keeper

Full name:Zeeshan Ali Ashraf
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Multan Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches373566
Innings100
Overs1.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs100
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco100
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches373566
Innings653562
Not outs115
Runs1963968986
Balls Faced31801070799
Avg30.6728.4717.29
SR61.7290.46123.4
Fours262133103
Fifties565
Sixies401234
Highest14516673
Hundreds710

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