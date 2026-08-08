Zeeshan Sarfraz Butt

Zeeshan Sarfraz Butt

wicket keeper

Full name:Zeeshan Sarfraz Butt
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs4141
Balls Faced4848
Avg10.2510.25
SR85.4185.41
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1616
Hundreds00

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