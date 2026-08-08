Zeeshan Sarfraz Butt
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Zeeshan Sarfraz Butt
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|41
|41
|Balls Faced
|48
|48
|Avg
|10.25
|10.25
|SR
|85.41
|85.41
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0