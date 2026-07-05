Zuhair Zuhair
all rounder
|Full name:
|Zuhair Zuhair
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|6.3
|6.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|22
|22
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|5.5
|5.5
|SR
|9.75
|9.75
|Eco
|3.38
|3.38
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|32
|32
|Balls Faced
|31
|31
|Avg
|32
|32
|SR
|103.22
|103.22
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0