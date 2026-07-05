Zuhair Zuhair

Zuhair Zuhair

all rounder

Full name:Zuhair Zuhair
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches44
Innings22
Overs6.36.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2222
Wickets44
Avg5.55.5
SR9.759.75
Eco3.383.38
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs3232
Balls Faced3131
Avg3232
SR103.22103.22
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1616
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Faisal

Khan, Faisal

Wahid, Abdul

Wahid, Abdul

Atif-Ur-Rehman

Atif-Ur-Rehman

Mustafa, Mohammed Khalander

Mustafa, Mohammed Khalander

Ali, Abdul Manan

Ali, Abdul Manan

Sharif, Umair

Sharif, Umair

Ahmad, Muhammad

Ahmad, Muhammad

Sivakumar, Saparna

Sivakumar, Saparna

Waheed, Abdul

Waheed, Abdul

Khan, Saad

Khan, Saad