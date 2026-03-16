Facts: Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Ashwin Hebbar was the top batter of the 2024 season with 456 runs in eight innings.

Royals of Rayalaseema were semi-finalists in the competition during the 2024 season.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema Chances of Winning

Vijayawada Sunshiners are a new franchise in the Andhra Premier League and they have a promising lineup ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament. They bagged Ashwin Hebbar, the most consequential player since the inception of the league. He was the top batter in the 2024 season and the second highest during the inaugural 2022 tournament. They also have a convincing bowling unit with the likes of Prithvi Raj, Lalith Mohan and Kamalesh Siddharth.

Royals of Rayalaseema, rebranded from Rayalaseema Kings, are coming into this season after bagging a spot in the semi-final last season. They had a strong campaign during the group stage where they won four out of five matches. However, they lost to defending champions Vizag Warriors in the second qualifier by a mere seven runs, relegating them to a third-place finish overall.

Vijayawada Sunshiners chance of winning - 42%

Royals of Rayalaseema chance of winning - 58%

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Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema Betting Tips

Vijayawada Sunshiners to score high before first dismissal

Ashwin Hebbar is, by and large, the most dependable batter of the competition and his presence at the top will be the star turn for Vijayawada Sunshiners’ first wicket. In the previous season, the opener played for Vizag Warriors and secured totals of 89, 25, 15, 28 and 31 runs during the last five games where his partners were the weak links on four occasions. His consistency is simply unmatched, and he is expected to bring some stability and help the team post a big first partnership in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Vijayawada Sunshiners Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Royals of Rayalaseema Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema Toss Prediction

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium hosted all 19 matches of the 2024 season of the tournament where the teams fielding first had a massive advantage with 12 wins. The average first innings total of 158 was middling and the batters did not have a difficult time chasing, making it the preferred strategy for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Partially overcast conditions will prevail at Visakhapatnam with a mild 20% chance of rain, and the temperature is expected to soar to 32 degrees Celsius.

Vijayawada Sunshiners Player List

Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Gadam Eswar Rithvik, Garimella Teja, Munnangi Abhinav, Sangaraju Sooraj Varma, Shaik Zaheer Abbas, Harsha Sai Satvik, KS Narasimha Raju, Sai Venkata Sumith, Thanneeru Bharath, Tegada Sai, Vamsi Krishna, Gadde Samanvith, Kamalesh Siddharth, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj, Yadla Vasu.

Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar Batter Dheeraj Kumar Batter Garimella Teja Batter Harsha Sai Satvik All-rounder Sangaraju Sooraj Varma Batter Tegada Sai Wicket-keeper Gadde Samanvith Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Prithvi Raj Bowler Kamalesh Siddharth Bowler Yadla Vasu Bowler

Vijayawada Sunshiners Team Form

The team has a solid first wicket and the rest of their squad is reliable. Their bowling attack seems promising, too.

Royals of Rayalaseema Player List

Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Kolla Kiran, Maddila Vardhan, Manoj Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Shaik Rasheed, Dheeraj Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Gundluri Reddy, Sai Pranav Chandra, Satya Sai Sathwik, Suryadevara Chakravarthy, M Vasu Deva Raju, Jagarlapudi Ram, Madhav Rayudu, Poda Yashwanth, Siraparapu Ashish, Vinukonda Venu.

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruva Kumar Reddy Batter Manoj Kumar Batter Pyla Avinash Batter Maddila Vardhan Batter Dheeraj Reddy All-rounder M Vasu Deva Raju Wicket-keeper Girinath Reddy All-rounder Madhav Rayudu Bowler Jagarlapudi Ram Bowler Siraparapu Ashish Bowler Vinukonda Venu Bowler

Royals of Rayalaseema Team Form

Royals of Rayalaseema have substantial firepower with Pyla Avinash, Dhruva Kumar Reddy and other batters but they do not seem to have what it takes to overcome their rivals.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema Head-to-Head

Vijayawada Sunshiners and Royals of Rayalaseema are set to meet for the first time in the tournament and there is no head-to-head record between the sides.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema Betting Odds

Vijayawada Sunshiners to have a better opening partnership than Royals of Rayalaseema

Royals of Rayalaseema were a part of the tournament during the last season and their opening partnerships were not particularly compelling. In the last three matches, the openers secured totals of 8, 19 and 11 runs. Although Vijayawada Sunshiners are a new franchise, their star player, Ashwin Hebbar, was Vizag Warriors’ opener in the last season. He helped the team secure first wicket stands of 89, 25 and 15 runs in the last three outings and the weak link on all occasions was his fellow opener, Bhupathiraju Varma. For the upcoming game, Vijayawada Sunshiners have the opportunity to set up a grand opening total to kick off their campaign.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Vijayawada Sunshiners Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Royals of Rayalaseema Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now!

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema Best Batters

Ashwin Hebbar to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Best Batter

In the previous season of the tournament, Ashwin Hebbar was the top batter for Vizag Warriors with 456 runs in eight innings. He notched up a whopping five half-centuries in the season which included a high score of 91*. He ended the campaign with a solid average of 91.20, and he is expected to be their standout batter in the next match as well.

Pyla Avinash to be Royals of Rayalaseema’s Best Batter

Pyla Avinash emerged as the leading run scorer for Bezawada Tigers in the 2024 season of the competition, having amassed 189 runs in five innings. This included an impressive 105*-run century, and he was quite far ahead of the other batters. Moreover, his average of 47.25 was the best of the lot and he remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema Best Bowlers

Prithvi Raj to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Best Bowler

Prithvi Raj played for Uttarandhra Lions in the previous season and he was tied for third place despite having participated in fewer innings than the others. In five innings, he picked seven wickets and achieved an exceptional bowling average of 14.42 which was the best of the team. This makes him the top contender for the upcoming game against Royals of Rayalaseema.

Jagarlapudi Ram to be Royals of Rayalaseema’s Best Bowler



Jagarlapudi Ram was among the top bowlers for Vizag Warriors in the last season where he captured a total of eight wickets in eight innings. He was rather economical during the tournament considering he ended up with an economy rate of 8.06. Although his average of 29.25 was quite high, he is anticipated to come out on top against Vijayawada Sunshiners.