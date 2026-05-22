North West vs Western Province CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match Prediction NOW 51 % Chance of Winning WEP 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Fans are excited for the 24th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, as North West will be going against Western Province. This match will be played on 19 March at 4:30 PM IST at the Senwes Park. North West are heading into this game after winning their previous one against the Dolphins by 134 runs. On the other hand, Western Province lost their previous match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 2 wickets. With one team eager to get to the top three, the other would be eager to lift itself from the bottom.

Who will win? North West Western Province Vote 0 votes

Facts: Western Province has defeated Western Province four times in their last five head-to-head encounters.

David Bedingham is leading the run scoring charts for Western Province, with 236 runs in 5 matches at an average of 47.20.

Onke Nayaku is the leading wicket-taker in this tournament, as he holds 13 wickets in 5 matches for North West.

North West vs Western Province Chances of Winning

North West have regained their winning momentum as the team heads into the next game against Western Province. In the next game, they will also be taking the home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. They have players such as Lesiba Ngoepe, who has scored 128 runs in 3 matches at an average of 42.67, and Onke Nayaku, who holds 13 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 14.31. On the other hand, Western Province will also give its best to get a turnaround. They have been strong against North West in the recent head-to-head encounters. Their line-up has players such as Dane Paterson, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.13, and David Bedingham, who has scored 236 runs in 5 matches at an average of 47.20

North West Chances of Winning: 51%

Western Province Chances of Winning: 49%

North West vs Western Province Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

North West may not have been strong against Western Province lately, but their team form has been impressive. With its recent win in the tournament, they head into the next game with boosted confidence levels and also takes the home ground advantage. Their performances in this tournament have been quite mixed, as the team holds two wins and two losses in five games. They have batsmen such as Wihan Lubbe, who scored 31 runs off 46 balls, and Janneman Malan, who scored 45 runs off 67 balls in the last game. Caleb Seleka has also secured 11 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 15.27.

On the other hand, Western Province has not been able to maintain their winning momentum. Even after winning the game against Boland, they lost the previous game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, which puts them at the last spot with just a win and four losses. Their batting line-up has stars such as Jiveshan Pillay, who has scored 168 runs in 2 innings at an average of 84, and Sello Valentine Kitime, who scored 30 runs off 49 balls in the last game. Their bowling line-up also has Beuran Hendricks, who holds 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 37.17.

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North West vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

The match between North West and Western Province will be played at the Senwes Park, which serves as the home ground of North West. This venue is known for favouring the teams which chase. Out of the 48 ODIs played at this venue, 25 have been won by the team bowling first, and 20 have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings stands at 235, and it drops to 189 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss in the next game would elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between North West and Western Province could be affected due to the weather conditions. While the weather is expected to be clear on the match day, there is also a 40% chance of rain in the evening.

North West and Western Province Players List

Team Form

North West Team Form

North West has finally regained its winning momentum in the tournament, after two consecutive losses. The team stands among the top four in the standings with two wins and two losses in five games. Their next game against Western Province could help them to continue the momentum. They have stars such as Ruan de Swardt, who scored 48 runs off 44 balls, and Shimane Alfred Mothoa, who took 2 wickets at an average of 18.50 in the last game.

Western Province Team Form

Western Province has not been able to maintain their winning momentum in this tournament. They stand at the last spot in the standings with just one win and four losses in five games. It will be challenging for them to regain form against North West. They have key performers such as Mihali Mpongwana, who scored 22 runs off 18 balls, and Kyle Simmonds, who took a wicket at an economy of 6.50 in the last game.

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North West vs Western Province Top Batters

Lesiba Ngoepe has been one of the finest batters for North West in this tournament right now. He has managed to score 128 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 42.67.

David Bedingham is the highest run scorer for Western Province in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. He has managed to score 236 runs for the team in 5 matches at an average of 47.20.

North West vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Onke Nayaku still leads the wicket-taking charts for North West in this campaign. He has been able to take 13 wickets for the team in just 5 matches at an average of 14.31.

Dane Paterson is among the highest wicket-takers for Western Province in this tournament. He has been able to secure 8 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 15.13.