England Women vs New Zealand Women T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women Match Prediction ENG 59 % Chance of Winning NZL 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand Women's tour of England is about to get more intense for the cricket fans. The third and final T20I of this series is all said to be played on 25 May at 11:00 p.m. IST at the County Ground in Hove. England women lost the previous match by 14 runs as the team would now aim to win the 3rd match and take the series win with them. On the other hand, New Zealand women will also be eager to continue their winning momentum and eventually get the series win over England. Will it be the home team or the away team which gets the T20I series win?

Who will win? England Women New Zealand Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand Women.

Alice Capsey has scored 20 runs off 19 balls against Bree Illing, while Bree is yet to take her wicket.

Sophie Devine has scored 41 runs off 25 balls against Linsey Smith, while Linsey is yet to take her wicket.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

England Women will head to the last T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team still has a strong record over New Zealand Women and will take the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Alice Capsey, who scored 96 runs off 70 balls in 2 innings, and Linsey Smith, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.75. On the other hand, New Zealand Women have regained their winning momentum in this series. The team will now aim to carry the same even in the last game and seal the series win. They have players such as Sophie Devine, who scored 132 runs in 2 innings at an average of 66, and Bree Illing, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.33

England Women Chances of Winning: 59%

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 41%

England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women are still looking as the favourites to win the game and series. Even after a loss in the last game, the team came close to coming out victorious. In the final T20I, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage and it should be noted that their record against New Zealand Women still remains strong. They have batters such as Freya Kemp, who scored 45 runs off 34 balls in 2 innings, and Heather Knight, who scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22. Lauren Bell took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women have finally found their rhythm back in the T20I format, even after starting the series with a loss. The team will now remain eager to continue its winning momentum and seal the series. They have batters such as Maddy Green, who scored 79 runs off 76 balls in 2 innings, and Isabella Gaze, who scored 16 runs in 2 innings at an average of 8. Nensi Patel took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 12.50

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

The third T20I between England Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the County Ground in Hove, which gives England Women the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 10 T20Is, out of which 7 were won by the team batting first, and 3 were won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 126, falling to 96 in the second innings. Thus, the team winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The third T20I between England Women and New Zealand Women will not be affected due to the weather conditions.

Clear No Rain Hot Unknown

Clear No Rain Hot Unknown

England Women and New Zealand Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have managed to maintain a winning momentum in the shortest format. Over their last 5 matches, the team has been able to record 3 wins and 2 losses as they now aim to get another win. They have players such as Sophia Dunkley, who scored 34 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17, and Charlie Dean, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50.

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have been able to find the rhythm once again in this format. Now the team holds 4 wins and just one loss in its last 5 games as the aim to secure another win and end the series. They have players such as Amelia Kerr, who took a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 6.75, and Brooke Halliday, who has scored 17 runs in 2 innings at an average of 8.50.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley is still holding her place as the top run scorer for England Women in this series. She has been able to score 293 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 36.63.

Amelia Kerr has done well with the bat for New Zealand Women in this format lately. She has been able to score 467 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 58.38.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell has continued to dominate with the ball for England Women in this series. She has managed to take 16 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.46.

On the other hand, Jess Kerr continues to be a key bowler for New Zealand Women in this series. She has managed to secure 14 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.45.