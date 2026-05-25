Kent vs Sussex T20 Blast Match Prediction KEN 45 % Chance of Winning SUS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast will be offering an intense clash to the fans this week, as Kent prepares to go against Sussex. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:00 PM IST at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Kent is heading to this game after winning their previous one against Middlesex by 27 runs. On the other hand, Sussex is heading to this game after winning their previous one against Essex by 6 wickets. Which one of these two teams can get their 2nd win of the season?

Who will win? Kent Sussex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sussex has won four out of its last five head-to-head games against Kent, losing just one.

Sam Billings, from Kent, scored 84 runs off 37 balls in the last game.

James Coles, from Sussex, took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 16.

Kent vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Sussex has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Kent. The team has been on a winning streak against Kent, which could help them to get another win. They have players such as John Simpson, who went on to score 63 runs off 23 balls, and James Coles, who took 2 wickets for the team at an average of 16. On the other hand, Kent will be eager to continue its winning streak. In the next game, they will be taking the home ground advantage over Sussex. They have players such as Sam Billings, who scored 84 runs off 37 balls, and Tom Rogers, who took 4 wickets at an average of 9.75.

Kent Chances of Winning: 45%

Sussex Chances of Winning: 55%

Kent vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent has received a strong start to the new season. Winning their first game by a good margin has helped the team to a great extent. But in the next game against Sussex, they only have the home-ground advantage. Their record over them has not been strong lately. They have batters such as Tawanda Muyeye, who scored 38 runs off 25 balls, and Zak Crawley, who scored 36 runs off 26 balls. Jake Lintott was able to take 2 wickets at an average of 6.25.

On the other hand, Sussex also received a strong start to the tournament with a win. Now, the next game against Kent is a bright opportunity for the team to continue its winning momentum. Noting their record over Kent lately, Sussex enter as the favourites to win. They have batters such as James Coles, who scored 50 runs off 29 balls, and Daniel Hughes, who scored 44 runs off 25 balls. Henry Crocombe took a wicket for the team at an average of 8.33.

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Kent vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Kent and Sussex will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, as Kent takes the home-ground advantage. Four T20Is have been played at this venue, out of which 2 each have been won by the team batting first and bowling first. The 1st innings average score at this venue stands at 148, and it falls to 138 in the second innings. Thus, the team that wins the toss in the Kent vs Sussex game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Sussex will not be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 52% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 52% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Kent and Sussex Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has finally regained its winning momentum in the T20 Blast. Now, the team has secured three wins and two wins in its last five games, as they aim to continue it even in the next game. They have star performers such as Matt Milnes, who took 2 wickets at an average of 19, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who scored 26 runs off 12 balls.

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has also regained its winning momentum in the shortest format. Still, they are having two wins and three losses in their last five games, as the next game could help them with another win. They have players such as Danny Lamb, who also took a wicket at an economy of 8.33, and Tom Clark, who scored 12 runs off 5 balls.

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Kent vs Sussex Top Batters

Sam Billings has been a key batter for Kent in this tournament. He was able to score 84 runs off 37 balls in the last game, with 9 fours and 5 sixes.

John Simpson turned out to be an aggressive striker for Sussex. He went on to score 63 runs off 23 balls, with 1 four and 8 sixes.

Kent vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Tom Rogers was a key wicket-taker for Kent in the last game. He managed to take 4 wickets for the team at an average and economy of 9.75.

James Coles was a key bowler for Sussex in the last game. He was able to take 2 wickets at an average of 16, and an economy of 10.66.