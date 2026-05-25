Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Match Prediction
RCB
54%
Chance of Winning
GT
46%
Parimatch
T20
HPCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated Gujarat Titans three times in their last five head-to-head matches.
- Virat Kohli has scored 79 runs off 51 balls against Kagiso Rabada, while Rabada has dismissed him four times.
- Shubman Gill has scored 80 runs off 75 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him 5 times.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the first Qualifier with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Gujarat Titans has been strong lately which could help them for another win. Their lineup also has star players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 557 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.63, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 24 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 18.50. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans shall not be underestimated. They also have an experienced lineup which could help them to turn the tables. Their lineup has players like Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 638 runs in 14 innings at an average of 49.07, and Kagiso Rabada, who holds 24 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 20.54.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 54%
- Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 46%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown why they are the defending champions. The team managed to top the table with 9 wins and 5 losses in 14 games. For the qualifier match against Gujarat Titans, RCB will enter as the favourites to win. Their record against Gujarat has been strong in recent games. They also have batters such as Devdutt Padikkal, 433 runs in 13 innings at an average of 36.08, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 393 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.72. Rasikh Salam has been a crucial wicket taking asset for the team, as he holds 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 25.28.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans made one of the most impressive comebacks in the IPL history. The team finished just behind RCB in the points table with 9 wins and 5 losses in 14 matches, their only difference being the NRR. Now the team will look to challenge RCB once again to mark their spot in the finals. They have batters like Shubman Gill, who has scored 616 runs in 13 innings at an average of 47.38, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 469 runs in 14 innings at an average of 39.08. Mohammed Siraj has taken 17 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 25.76.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
The Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, offering a neutral venue for both teams. In total, this venue has hosted 12 T20Is, out of which 7 were won by the team bowling first and 4 were won by the team batting first. The 1st innings average score at this venue stands at 135, and it falls to 127 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the first Qualifier is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The Qualifier 1 game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kohli Virat
batsman
Gill Shubman
batsman
Padikkal Devdutt
batsman
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Patidar Rajat
batsman
Sindhu Nishant
all rounder
Iyer Venkatesh
all rounder
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Pandya Krunal
all rounder
Sundar Washington
all rounder
David Tim
batsman
Holder Jason
all rounder
Sharma Jitesh
wicket keeper
Khan Rashid
bowler
Kumar Bhuvneshwar
bowler
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Hazlewood Josh
bowler
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Salam Rasikh
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Tewatia Rahul
all rounder
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Khejroliya Kulwant
bowler
Sharma Suyash
bowler
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Chouhan Kanishk
no information yet
Rawat Anuj
wicket keeper
Singh Abhinandan
no information yet
Kushagra Kumar
wicket keeper
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Kishore Sai
bowler
Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru just had an end to its winning momentum. Now, RCB has secured three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim for another win to march into the finals. They have players like Tim David, who has scored 277 runs in 13 innings at an average of 39.57, and Josh Hazlewood, who has taken 12 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 34.83.
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have regained their winning momentum which helped them with a spot in Qualifier 1. With four wins and just one loss in its last five games, the team will aim to continue their winning momentum. They have stars such as Rashid Khan, who holds 19 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 21.94, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 303 runs in 13 innings at an average of 37.87.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
T20
HPCA Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Titans
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters
Virat Kohli will be a vital asset to the batting lineup of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has been able to score 378 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 47.25.
For Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan has shown his class throughout the tournament. He has been able to score 525 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 58.33.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is once again back at his prime for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Over his last 10 games he has managed to take 20 wickets at an economy of 7.62.
Kagiso Rabada has been the game changer for Gujarat Titans in this season. He has also managed to take 20 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.56.
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