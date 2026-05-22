Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction
GLA
48%
Chance of Winning
GLO
52%
Parimatch
T20
Sophia Gardens
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gloucestershire has defeated Glamorgan three times in its last five head-to-head matches.
- D'Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, has scored 5401 runs in the T20 format at an average of 33.13.
- Ned Leonard, from Glamorgan, holds 21 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 13.61.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. Noting their previous record against Glamorgan, the team will be taking it as an advantage to grab another win. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 5401 runs in 180 innings at an average of 33.13, and Josh Shaw, who holds 59 wickets in 52 innings at an average of 22.50. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings. Also, they will take the home-ground advantage over Gloucestershire. They have players such as Colin Ingram, who has scored 9010 runs in 364 innings at an average of 28.33, and Ned Leonard, who holds 21 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 13.61.
- Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 48%
- Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 52%
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Glamorgan have shown average performances in the T20 Blast over the last few games. Now the team will be looking forward to boosting its form, starting with the game against Gloucestershire. In the upcoming match, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help Glamorgan to turn the tables. They have batters such as Kiran Carlson, who has scored 1735 runs in 81 innings at an average of 22.24, and Will Smale, who has scored 539 runs in 27 innings at an average of 19.96. Dan Douthwaite has been a key wicket-taker for the team, who holds 77 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 26.
On the other hand, Gloucestershire also had a similar time in the T20 Blast lately. As the team aims to end its losing momentum in this format, the match against Glamorgan brings down a good opportunity for them. Their record against Glamorgan has been favourable in recent games. They have players such as Jack Taylor, who has scored 2299 runs in 132 innings at an average of 22.76, and Ben Charlesworth, who has scored 776 runs in 39 innings at an average of 24.25. Marchant de Lange has been a key bowler for the team, holding 174 wickets in 151 innings at an average of 25.64
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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, giving the home-ground advantage to Glamorgan. At this venue, 12 T20Is have been hosted, out of which 8 were won by the chasing team, and 4 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 145, and falls to just 135 in the second innings. Therefore, the team that wins the toss in this game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Glamorgan and Gloucestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Smale William
wicket keeper
Hammond Miles
batsman
Carlson Kiran
batsman
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Horton Alex
wicket keeper
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Kellaway Benjamin Ian
all rounder
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Dickson Sean
batsman
Taylor Jack
batsman
Cooke Chris
wicket keeper
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Hurle Henry Ellis
wicket keeper
Bracey James
wicket keeper
van der Gugten Tim
bowler
Jansen Duan
bowler
Crane Mason
bowler
Miles Craig
bowler
Leonard Ned
all rounder
Taylor Matt
bowler
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Team Form
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan has not been able to do well in the shortest format lately. The team has more losses than wins in its recent games, as they try to regain form in the match against Gloucestershire. They have players such as Mason Crane, who holds 135 wickets in 114 innings at an average of 22.97, and Asa Tribe, who has scored 1115 runs in 51 innings at an average of 26.54.
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire has also not been able to secure consistent wins in this format lately. The team has also gone through a losing streak lately, as they aim to regain momentum in the game against Glamorgan. They have players such as Ajeet Singh Dale, who holds 20 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 32.50, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 2505 runs in 118 innings at an average of 22.36.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire
T20
Sophia Gardens, null
Glamorgan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gloucestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Top Batters
Colin Ingram will enter the upcoming match against Gloucestershire as a key batter for Glamorgan. He is the most experienced batter in the team, with 9010 runs in 364 innings at an average of 28.33.
D'Arcy Short will be a key batter for Gloucestershire in the match against Glamorgan. He has scored 5401 runs in 180 innings at an average of 33.13.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers
Ned Leonard has been a crucial wicket-taker for Glamorgan in this format. He holds an impressive total of 21 wickets in just 11 innings at an average of 13.61.
Josh Shaw will be a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has managed to take 59 wickets in 52 T20 innings at an average of 22.50 and an economy of 8.55.
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