Hampshire vs Essex T20 Blast Match Prediction HAM 56 % Chance of Winning ESS 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the T20 Blast has kept the cricket fans awaited as Hampshire will be going against Essex. This match will take place on 26 May at 11:30 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire is heading to this game after losing their previous one against Somerset by 7 wickets. On the other hand Essex is heading to this game after losing their previous one to Sussex by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Hampshire Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire.

James Vince, from Hampshire, has scored 58 runs off 34 balls in his last game.

Simon Harmer, from Essex, took a wicket in the last game at an economy of 8.33.

Hampshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the upcoming match against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes home ground advantage over Essex which might help them to win. They have players such as Scott Currie, who took 2 wickets at an average of 13.50, and James Vince, who scored 58 runs off 34 balls. On the other hand, Essex will stand as a close contender in the upcoming match. Their record against Hampshire has been strong in recent games. They have players such as Paul Walter, who scored 58 runs off 37 balls, and Charlie Bennett, who took a wicket at an average of 14.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Essex Chances of Winning: 44%

Hampshire vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire did not have a good start to the new season of the tournament. As the team looks forward to regaining its winning momentum, the match against Essex comes down as a great opportunity. In the next game, Hampshire will be taking the home ground advantage which gives them an edge. They have batters such as Delano Potgieter, who scored 24 runs off 19 balls, and Toby Albert, who scored 23 runs off 17 balls. Liam Dawson, was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 6.25.

On the other hand, Essex also did not start the tournament well as the team aims to regain its momentum and grab the first win of the season. Their record against Hampshire has been strong in recent games which could help the team to turn the tables. They have batters such as Michael Pepper, who scored 52 runs off 34 balls, and Luc Benkenstein, who scored 36 runs off 18 balls. Simon Harmer was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 8.33.

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Hampshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Essex will be played at The Rose Bowl, which provides the home ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted 18 T20Is in total, out of which 13 were won by the team batting first and remaining 5 were won by the chasing team. The average first inning score at this venue is 170, but it falls to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hampshire and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 16° - 31° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 16° - 31° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Essex Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has not been able to perform well in the current season. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as the match against Essex could help them to get another win. They have players such as Chris Wood, who went wicketless at an economy of 9, and Hilton Cartwright, who scored 15 runs off 9 balls.

Essex Team Form

Essex is currently going through a losing streak in the shortest format. The team also holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as the next match against Hampshire comes as a challenge. They have players such as Luc Benkenstein, who took a wicket at an economy of 11.50, and Noah Thain, who scored 23 runs off 15 balls.

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Hampshire vs Essex Top Batters

James Vince turned out to be a key performer for Hampshire in its first game. He was able to score 58 runs off 34 balls, with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Paul Walter was able to showcase his batting skills for Essex in its first game. He managed to score 58 runs off 37 balls, with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Hampshire vs Essex Top Bowlers

Scott Currie was a key bowler for Hampshire in the last game. He managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 13.50 and an economy of 6.75.

For Essex, Charlie Bennett was able to do well with the ball. He was able to take a wicket for the team in its last game at an average and economy of 14.