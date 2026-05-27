Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast Match Prediction LEI 48 % Chance of Winning DER 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is set for another intense game this week and Leicestershire will be going against Derbyshire. This match will be played on 27 May at 11:30 PM IST at the Grace Road. Leicestershire are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Durham by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Derbyshire are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Yorkshire by 2 wickets. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams gets their first win.

Who will win? Leicestershire Derbyshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Derbyshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire.

Nick Kelly, from Leicestershire, has scored 90 runs off 68 balls in 2 innings.

Jack Morley, from Derbyshire, has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.28.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire will enter the upcoming match against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Leicestershire has been strong in recent games, which could help them to get a win. They have players such as Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 109 runs off 68 balls in 2 innings, and Jack Morley, who took 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.28. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to grab a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which might help them to win. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 90 runs off 68 balls in 2 innings, and Josh Davey, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.33.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 48%

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 52%

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire did not have a good start to the new edition of the T20 Blast. After losing both of its initial games, the team will now stand eager to get a win over Derbyshire. In the next game, they will be taking the home-ground advantage which might help them to turn the tables and grab the win. But their record against Derbyshire has not been good in recent games. They have batters such as Ben Cox, who has scored 59 runs off 40 balls in 2 innings, and Sol Budinger, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28. Ben Mike has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.

On the other hand, Derbyshire also had a start similar to Leicestershire in this season. They have also lost their first two games this season, and will be looking forward to the match against Leicestershire as an opportunity to come out victorious. Their record over Leicestershire has been strong in recent games which could help them to win. They have batters such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 99 runs in 67 balls in 2 innings, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 84 runs off 45 balls in 2 innings. Nick Potts has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.50.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Leicestershire and Derbyshire will be played at the Grace Road, which means Leicestershire takes the home-ground advantage. Till now this venue has hosted not even a single T20I. But it is known to offer a balance to both batters and bowlers, which makes the game highly intense. It is likely that the toss-winning team at this venue would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The next game between Leicestershire and Derbyshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 64% Humidity 12° - 23° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 64% Humidity 12° - 23° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Derbyshire Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has still not been able to find its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds no wins and four losses in its last five games, as they aim to end the losing streak in the next game. They have players such as Liam Trevaskis, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50, and Ashton Turner, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire are also unable to find their winning momentum back in this season. Still, they are having a win and four losses in their last five games, as the next game against Leicestershire could help them to regain form. They have players such as Ben Aitchison, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.50, and Caleb Jewell, who scored 31 runs off 2 innings at an average of 15.50.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Nick Kelly has given some key performances in the recent games for Leicestershire. He has managed to score 90 runs off 68 balls in 2 innings, with a high score of 61*.

Matthew Montgomery has dominated with the bat for Derbyshire this season. He has been able to score 109 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 160.29.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Josh Davey has been a star bowler for Leicestershire in this season. He has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 15.33.

Jack Morley has been a key wicket-taker for Derbyshire in this tournament. Over two games, he has been able to take 7 wickets for the team at an average of 11.28.