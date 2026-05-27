Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast Match Prediction
LEI
48%
Chance of Winning
DER
52%
Parimatch
T20
Grace Road
Who will win?
Facts:
- Derbyshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire.
- Nick Kelly, from Leicestershire, has scored 90 runs off 68 balls in 2 innings.
- Jack Morley, from Derbyshire, has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.28.
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Derbyshire will enter the upcoming match against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Leicestershire has been strong in recent games, which could help them to get a win. They have players such as Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 109 runs off 68 balls in 2 innings, and Jack Morley, who took 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.28. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to grab a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which might help them to win. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 90 runs off 68 balls in 2 innings, and Josh Davey, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.33.
- Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 48%
- Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 52%
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Leicestershire did not have a good start to the new edition of the T20 Blast. After losing both of its initial games, the team will now stand eager to get a win over Derbyshire. In the next game, they will be taking the home-ground advantage which might help them to turn the tables and grab the win. But their record against Derbyshire has not been good in recent games. They have batters such as Ben Cox, who has scored 59 runs off 40 balls in 2 innings, and Sol Budinger, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28. Ben Mike has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.
On the other hand, Derbyshire also had a start similar to Leicestershire in this season. They have also lost their first two games this season, and will be looking forward to the match against Leicestershire as an opportunity to come out victorious. Their record over Leicestershire has been strong in recent games which could help them to win. They have batters such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 99 runs in 67 balls in 2 innings, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 84 runs off 45 balls in 2 innings. Nick Potts has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.50.
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Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
The upcoming match between Leicestershire and Derbyshire will be played at the Grace Road, which means Leicestershire takes the home-ground advantage. Till now this venue has hosted not even a single T20I. But it is known to offer a balance to both batters and bowlers, which makes the game highly intense. It is likely that the toss-winning team at this venue would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The next game between Leicestershire and Derbyshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Leicestershire and Derbyshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Patel Rishi
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Eskinazi Stevie
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Turner Ashton
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Cox Ben
wicket keeper
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Green Ben
all rounder
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Trevaskis Liam
bowler
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Mike Ben
all rounder
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Holland Ian
all rounder
Hull Josh
bowler
Javed Akif
bowler
Green Alex M
no information yet
Morley Jack
bowler
Team Form
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire has still not been able to find its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds no wins and four losses in its last five games, as they aim to end the losing streak in the next game. They have players such as Liam Trevaskis, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50, and Ashton Turner, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire are also unable to find their winning momentum back in this season. Still, they are having a win and four losses in their last five games, as the next game against Leicestershire could help them to regain form. They have players such as Ben Aitchison, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.50, and Caleb Jewell, who scored 31 runs off 2 innings at an average of 15.50.
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire
T20
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Derbyshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Nick Kelly has given some key performances in the recent games for Leicestershire. He has managed to score 90 runs off 68 balls in 2 innings, with a high score of 61*.
Matthew Montgomery has dominated with the bat for Derbyshire this season. He has been able to score 109 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 160.29.
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Josh Davey has been a star bowler for Leicestershire in this season. He has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 15.33.
Jack Morley has been a key wicket-taker for Derbyshire in this tournament. Over two games, he has been able to take 7 wickets for the team at an average of 11.28.
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