Middlesex vs Sussex One-Day Cup Match Prediction MID 54 % Chance of Winning SUS 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group B of the One-Day Cup is expected to be a thriller, as it will be Middlesex going against Sussex. This match will be played on 11 August at 3:30 PM IST at Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett. Middlesex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Derbyshire by 87 runs. On the other hand, Sussex is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Hampshire by 51 runs. Can Middlesex end the group stages with yet another win?

Who will win? Middlesex Sussex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sussex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex and lost the remaining two.

Joshua de Caires, from Middlesex, has scored 368 runs in 7 innings at an average of 61.33.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, from Sussex, holds 7 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 28.42.

Middlesex vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Middlesex will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Joshua de Caires, who has scored 368 runs in 7 innings at an average of 61.33, and Naavya Sharma, who has taken 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.73. On the other hand, Sussex will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its recent performances against Middlesex, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Charlie Tear, who has scored 364 runs in 7 innings at an average of 52, and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.42.

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 54%

Sussex Chances of Winning: 46%

Middlesex vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex has been one of the best performing teams so far in the tournament. After playing a total of seven games, the team has managed to secure six wins and just one loss, which puts them at the top spot in Group A. With the upcoming match against Sussex being at their home-ground, the team will be keen to end the group stages with a win. They have batsmen such as Ben Geddes, who has scored 312 runs in 7 innings at an average of 52, and Nathan Fernandes, who has scored 244 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34.85. Noah Cornwell has been able to take 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 22.

On the other hand, Sussex has definitely not been able to do well in this tournament. The team has managed to secure just one win in seven games, and lost all of the remaining six matches. In the upcoming match against Middlesex, they will be eager to come out victorious, since their record over them has also been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Jack Carson, who has scored 265 runs in 7 innings at an average of 44.16, and Jack Leaning, who has scored 245 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.83. Ollie Robinson has been able to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 34.83.

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Middlesex vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Middlesex and Sussex will be played at Brunton Memorial Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Middlesex. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced ODI surface. Seamers will be able to take advantage of the early swing under the overcast conditions, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen. Spinners will be able to come to play in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Middlesex and Sussex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 48% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 48% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Middlesex and Sussex Player List

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Zafar Gohar, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.12, and Joe Cracknell, who has scored 189 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.80.

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Henry Crocombe, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25, and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who has scored 226 runs in 5 innings at an average of 56.50.

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Middlesex vs Sussex Top Batters

Joshua de Caires is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 368 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 61.33.

Charlie Tear is the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to score 364 runs in 7 innings for the team at an average of 52.

Middlesex vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Naavya Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 18.73.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 28.42.