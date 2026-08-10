Hampshire vs Derbyshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction HAM 57 % Chance of Winning DER 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The One-Day Cup is about to get more intense on the final day of group stages, as the next game features Hampshire going against Derbyshire. This match will be played on 11 August at 3:30 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Sussex by 51 runs. Derbyshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Middlesex by 87 runs. As Hampshire aims to reach the knockout stages, Derbyshire would want to end the campaign with a win.

Who will win? Hampshire Derbyshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire.

Jake Lehmann, from Hampshire, has scored 296 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.28.

Nick Potts, from Derbyshire, has taken 14 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 26.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Derbyshire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 296 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.28, and Ashutosh Sharma, who holds 14 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.92. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be keen to end the group stages with a win. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 343 runs in 7 innings at an average of 49, and Nick Potts, who holds 14 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 26.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 57%

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 43%

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire has been fighting hard to ensure it reaches the playoffs. After playing a total of seven games, the team has managed to secure four wins and three losses, as their match against Derbyshire comes as a do or die match. Against Derbyshire, the team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong in the head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Toby Albert, who has scored 221 runs in 3 innings at an average of 73.66, and Tom Prest, who has scored 237 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.85. Eddie Jack has been able to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.83.

On the other hand, Derbyshire has not been able to do much in this tournament. The team has played a total of seven games out of which they won only two, and lost all the remaining five games. But the team will be eager to end the group stages with a win, and also ensure that Hampshire don't make it further in the tournament. They have batsmen such as Brooke Guest, who has scored 240 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40, and Harry Came, who has scored 254 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.28. Jack Morley has been able to take 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 26.90.

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Hampshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Derbyshire will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted a massive total of 38 ODIs, out of which 18 have been won by the team batting first, and 18 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 244, but it falls to 206 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hampshire and Derbyshire will be played without any weather interruptions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 14° - 27° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 14° - 27° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Derbyshire Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has now been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Kyle Abbott, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 36.66, and Ben Mayes, who has scored 109 runs off 115 balls in one game.

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has not been able to perform well in the current season. The team is having just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to end the campaign with a win. They have players such as Ben Aitchison, who has taken 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26, and Caleb Jewell, who has scored 188 runs in 4 innings at an average of 47.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire List a The Rose Bowl, null Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Jake Lehmann is the highest run-scorer for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 296 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 42.28.

Martin Andersson is the highest run-scorer for Hampshire this season. He has managed to score 343 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 49.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Ashutosh Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in this tournament. He still holds 14 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 15.92.

Nick Potts is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 26.