North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League Match Prediction NOR 54 % Chance of Winning PUR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in the Delhi Premier League is about to be a thriller for the fans, as it will be North Delhi Strikers going against Purani Dilli 6. This match will be played on 13 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. North Delhi Strikers are heading to this game after winning their previous match against West Delhi Lions by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Outer Delhi Warriors by 7 wickets.

Who will win? North Delhi Strikers Purani Dilli 6 Vote 0 votes

Facts: North Delhi Strikers won their previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by 27 runs.

Rajneesh Dadar, from Purani Dilli 6, has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.87.

Sarthak Ranjan, from North Delhi Strikers, has scored 281 runs in 4 innings at an average of 70.25.

North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning

North Delhi Strikers will enter the next game against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Purani Dilli 6, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 281 runs in 4 innings at an average of 70.25, and Vikas Dixit, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.83. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 259 runs in 5 innings at an average of 86.33, and Rajneesh Dadar, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.87.

North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 54%

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 46%

North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

North Delhi Strikers have once again shown their strong performances in this tournament. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to get closer to the top spot in the rankings. In the upcoming match against Purani Dilli 6, the team takes advantage of its strong record, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Yash Bhatia, who has scored 183 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 174.28, and Vaibhav Kandpal, who has scored 115 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.33. Mayank Dagar has been able to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.50.

On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 have also been one of the best performing teams this season. The team holds three wins and two losses in the six games it has played, as it now aims to get closer to the top spot. Against North Delhi Strikers, their record has not been good, but they will aim to take revenge for the previous season loss. They have batsmen such as Aryan Gaur, who has scored 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 51.33, and Dev Lakra, who has scored 140 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28. Pankaj Jaiswal has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.

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North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction

The match between North Delhi Strikers and Purani Dilli 6 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between North Delhi Strikers and Purani Dilli 6 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 25% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 29° - 36° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 29° - 36° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

North Delhi Strikers and Purani Dilli 6 Player List

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Team Form

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have been on a winning momentum in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Bharat Sindhwani, who has scored 68 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 158.13, and Arjun Rapria, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.75.

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 have finally been on a winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Rohan Rathi, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28, and Udhav Mohan, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.40.

North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Batters

Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers this season. He has managed to score 281 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 70.25.

Anuj Rawat is the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has managed to score 259 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 86.33.

North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Bowlers

Vikas Dixit is the leading wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers this season. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 18.83.

Rajneesh Dadar is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 this season. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 22.87.