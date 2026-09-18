Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames European T20 Premier League Match Prediction AMS 52 % Chance of Winning BEL 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The league stages of the European T20 Premier League have come to an end, as Belfast Wolves and Amsterdam Flames prepare to face each other in the Qualifier match. This match will be played on 19 September at 6:45 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Belfast Wolves are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Edinburgh Castle Rockers by 9 runs. On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Glasgow Cosmic by 5 wickets. Which team faces Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the finals?

Who will win? Belfast Wolves Amsterdam Flames Vote 0 votes

Facts: Belfast Wolves have won both of their head-to-head matches against Amsterdam Flames.

Bas de Leede has scored 7 runs off 3 balls against Matthew Humphreys, while Humphreys is yet to take his wicket.

Mark Chapman has scored 56 runs off 44 balls against Michael Bracewell, while Bracewell is yet to take his wicket.

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning

Amsterdam Flames will enter the upcoming match against Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. The team has shown strong performances in the tournament lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who has scored 317 runs in 9 innings at an average of 52.83, and Michael Bracewell, who holds 17 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 9.29. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves will be keen to secure a win in this game. It should be noted that their record against Amsterdam Flames has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 283 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.37, and Mark Adair, who has taken 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.83.

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 48%

Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning: 52%

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Belfast Wolves have managed to finish third in the league stages of the tournament. The team holds six wins and three losses in the ten games they have played, as they now aim to win another match and advance to the finals. With the team being undefeated against Amsterdam Flames in the previous games, they will be eager to continue the same. They have batsmen such as Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 221 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.62, and David Miller, who has scored 173 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34.60. Matthew Humphreys has managed to take 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 20.18.

On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames have also done well in this tournament. The team finished second in the standings with six wins and three losses in the ten games they have played, as they now aim to advance to the finals. Carrying their winning momentum, the team will be looking forward to advancing to the finals. They have batsmen such as Tim David, who has scored 253 runs in 9 innings at an average of 63.25, and Curtis Campher, who has scored 181 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.20. David Payne has managed to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.28.

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Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Match Toss Prediction

The Qualifier match between Belfast Wolves and Amsterdam Flames will be played at The Village in Malahide, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The Qualifier match between Belfast Wolves and Amsterdam Flames could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 69% Humidity 11° - 17° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 69% Humidity 11° - 17° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Belfast Wolves and Amsterdam Flames Player List

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Team Form

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves now find themselves on a winning streak once again in this tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Fred Klaassen, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 19.50, and Harry Manenti, who has scored 184 runs in 6 innings at an average of 30.66.

Amsterdam Flames Team Form

Amsterdam Flames have also been on a winning streak in this tournament lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and reach the finals. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who holds 5 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 27.20, and Yuvraj Samra, who has scored 185 runs in 9 innings at an average of 23.12.

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames T20i The Village in Malahide, null Amsterdam Flames Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Top Batters

Mark Chapman is the highest run-scorer for Belfast Wolves in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 283 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35.38.

Bas de Leede is the highest run-scorer for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He has managed to score 317 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 52.83.

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Top Bowlers

Mark Adair is the leading wicket-taker for Belfast Wolves in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 10 games at an economy of 7.79.

Michael Bracewell is the leading wicket-taker for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He holds 17 wickets for the team in just 8 innings at an economy of 5.64.