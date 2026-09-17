India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Youth ODI Match Prediction IND 57 % Chance of Winning AUS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australia Under-19 tour of India is all set to commence with the Youth ODIs, which has kept the cricket fans excited. The first Youth ODI is all set to take place on 18 September at 9:00 AM IST at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India Under-19 are heading to this series after losing their previous one against Sri Lanka Under-19 by 2-1. On the other hand, Australia Under-19 are heading to this series after finishing as the semi-finalists of the Under-19 World Cup.

Who will win? India Under-19 Australia Under-19 Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Under-19 have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Australia Under-19.

Lakshya Raichandani, from India Under-19, has scored 113 runs in 2 innings at an average of 56.50.

Will Byrom, from Australia Under-19, has taken 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.31.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Chances of Winning

India Under-19 will enter the upcoming match against Australia Under-19 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Australia Under-19 in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Lakshya Raichandani, who has scored 113 runs in 2 innings at an average of 56.50, and Shavin Vinodh, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.50. On the other hand, Australia Under-19 will be keen to start the series with a win. For this, they will be relying on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Will Byrom, who has taken 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.31, and Eli Brain, who has exceptional all-round skills.

India Under-19 Chances of Winning: 57%

Australia Under-19 Chances of Winning: 43%

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Under-19 are heading to the series against Australia Under-19 being the favourites to win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and also holds a strong record over Australia Under-19 in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. With things favouring them, India Under-19 now aims to get a strong start in this series. They have batsmen such as Arjun Rajput, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.33, and Anvay Dravid, who has scored 101 runs in 2 innings at an average of 50.50. Mohit Ulva has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 61.33.

On the other hand, Australia Under-19 shall not be underestimated as the series begins. While their record against India Under-19 has not been strong, the team still aims to secure a win in the first match and take an early lead in this series. Their recent record in this format has been strong, as the team now aims to use the same to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Hayden Barbulovic and Blake Cattle, who have been key performers in the white ball format lately. With the ball, the team has Kasey Barton, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.25.

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India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The match between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 will be played at Niranjan Shah Stadium, giving the home-ground advantage to India Under-19. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 6 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 326, but it falls to 258 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The first Youth ODI between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 35% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 81% Humidity 25° - 30° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 81% Humidity 25° - 30° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 Player List

Team Form

India Under-19 Team Form

India Under-19 have suffered a setback in this format in its recent games. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form in the next match. They have players such as Yashveer Goud, who has scored 40 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 137.93, and Kavya Patel, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.

Australia Under-19 Team Form

Australia Under-19 have been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jacob Pietz and Spencer Green, who are eager to make an impact in the game.

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India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Top Batters

Lakshya Raichandani will be a key batsman for India Under-19 in the next game. He has been able to score 113 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 56.50.

Hayden Barbulovic will be a key batsman for Australia Under-19 in the next game. While he has been able to do well in the white ball format lately, he will be eager to perform well on the Indian pitches.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Top Bowlers

Shavin Vinodh will be a key bowler for India Under-19 in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 28.50.

Will Byrom will be a key bowler for Australia Under-19 in the next game. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 12.31.