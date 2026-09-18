England vs Sri Lanka T20I Match Prediction
ENG
57%
Chance of Winning
SRI
43%
Parimatch
T20i
Old Trafford
Who will win?
Facts:
- England has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka.
- Harry Brook has scored 58 runs off 18 balls against Dunith Wellalage, while Dunith has dismissed him once.
- Pathum Nissanka has scored 39 runs off 26 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him twice.
England vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning
England will enter the upcoming match against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harry Brook, who has scored 137 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 240.35, and Liam Dawson, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34.
- England Chances of Winning: 57%
- Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 43%
England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
England has already won the T20I series against Sri Lanka. After winning the first two games in this series, the team now aims to even win the third match and end it with a clean sweep. Their record over Sri Lanka has been strong lately, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Tom Banton, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 182.35, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 110 runs in 2 innings at an average of 55. Sonny Bakery has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.75.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka has not been able to do much well in this series. The team didn't just lose the first two games, they lost the matches with a huge margin. However, they will be keen to secure a win in the next game and end the series with at least a single win. They have batsmen such as Charith Asalanka, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who has scored 31 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.50. Dushmantha Chameera has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 41.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
The match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at Old Trafford, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 7 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls to 134 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The third T20I between England and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.
England and Sri Lanka Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Archer Jofra
bowler
Asalanka Charith
batsman
Atkinson Gus
bowler
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Baker Sonny
bowler
Fernando Binura
bowler
Banton Tom
batsman
Hasaranga Wanindu
all rounder
Brook Harry
batsman
Liyanage Janith
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Malinga Eshan
bowler
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Mishara Kamil
batsman
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Ratnayake Tharindu
bowler
Duckett Ben
wicket keeper
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Thushara Nuwan
bowler
Overton Jamie
bowler
Udara Lahiru
wicket keeper
Rashid Adil
bowler
Tongue Josh
bowler
Team Form
England Team Form
England has been on a strong run in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form even in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jamie Overton, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.75, and Will Jacks, who has scored 24 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 133.33.
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Wanindu Hasaranga, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 38, and Dasun Shanaka, who has scored 28 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14.
England vs Sri Lanka
T20i
Old Trafford, Manchester
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters
Harry Brook will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 499 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 83.17.
Pathum Nissanka will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 274 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 30.44.
England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid will be a key bowler for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 8.79.
Dushmantha Chameera will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the next game. He has managed to take 13 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.04.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments