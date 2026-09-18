England vs Sri Lanka T20I Match Prediction ENG 57 % Chance of Winning SRI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20I series of the Sri Lanka tour of England is coming to an end, as both teams prepare for one final game. This match is all set to be played on 19 September at 7:00 PM IST at Old Trafford in Manchester. England are heading to this game after winning the previous match by 6 wickets. The team will now aim to defeat Sri Lanka once again and get a clean sweep. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will aim to defeat England in this game and end the series on a positive note.

Who will win? England Sri Lanka Vote 0 votes

Facts: England has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka.

Harry Brook has scored 58 runs off 18 balls against Dunith Wellalage, while Dunith has dismissed him once.

Pathum Nissanka has scored 39 runs off 26 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him twice.

England vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

England will enter the upcoming match against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harry Brook, who has scored 137 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 240.35, and Liam Dawson, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34.

England Chances of Winning: 57%

Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 43%

England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England has already won the T20I series against Sri Lanka. After winning the first two games in this series, the team now aims to even win the third match and end it with a clean sweep. Their record over Sri Lanka has been strong lately, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Tom Banton, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 182.35, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 110 runs in 2 innings at an average of 55. Sonny Bakery has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.75.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has not been able to do much well in this series. The team didn't just lose the first two games, they lost the matches with a huge margin. However, they will be keen to secure a win in the next game and end the series with at least a single win. They have batsmen such as Charith Asalanka, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who has scored 31 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.50. Dushmantha Chameera has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 41.

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England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at Old Trafford, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 7 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls to 134 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The third T20I between England and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 72% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 72% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

England and Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has been on a strong run in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form even in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jamie Overton, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.75, and Will Jacks, who has scored 24 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 133.33.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Wanindu Hasaranga, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 38, and Dasun Shanaka, who has scored 28 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14.

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England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Harry Brook will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 499 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 83.17.

Pathum Nissanka will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 274 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 30.44.

England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid will be a key bowler for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 8.79.

Dushmantha Chameera will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the next game. He has managed to take 13 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.04.