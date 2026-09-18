Leicestershire vs Middlesex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction LEI 56 % Chance of Winning MID 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The finals of the England Domestic One-Day Cup are officially here, as it will be Leicestershire going against Middlesex. This match is all set to take place on 20 September at 3:30 PM IST at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Leicestershire is heading to this game after winning the semi-final match against Nottinghamshire by 23 runs. On the other hand, Middlesex is heading to this game after winning the semi-final match against Durham by 2 wickets. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams gets to lift the title.

Who will win? Leicestershire Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Leicestershire and Middlesex have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Hamza Shaikh, from Leicestershire, has scored 509 runs in 8 innings at an average of 84.83.

Naavya Sharma, from Middlesex, has taken 17 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 18.88.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Leicestershire will enter the upcoming match against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 509 runs in 8 innings at an average of 84.83, and Alex Green, who holds 19 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 19.94. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be relying on their winning streak in this tournament lately, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Joshua de Caires, who has scored 380 runs in 9 innings at an average of 47.50, and Naavya Sharma, who has taken 17 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 18.88.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 56%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 44%

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire had a strong run in the England Domestic One-Day Cup. The team finished at the top of the Group stages with five wins and three losses in eight games, and even went on to win the semi-final match to reach the finals. With the team having a strong run in this tournament lately, they will be utilising the same in the final game to defeat Middlesex. They have batsmen such as Ben Cox, who has scored 251 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.85, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 307 runs in 9 innings at an average of 34.11. Ian Holland has managed to take 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 26.61.

On the other hand, Middlesex shall not be underestimated in the final clash. The team has been the strongest this season, as they also finished at the top of the group stages with seven wins and just one loss in eight games. As the team stands undefeated in its recent games, they also remain eager to continue the same form in the final game. They have batsmen such as Joe Cracknell, who has scored 335 runs in 8 innings at an average of 47.85, and Nathan Fernandes, who has scored 380 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.22. Noah Cornwell has managed to take 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 23.06.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Middlesex will be played at Trent Bridge, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 54 ODIs, out of which 22 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 29 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 252, but it falls to 221 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The final match between Leicestershire and Middlesex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 62% Humidity 11° - 18° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 62% Humidity 11° - 18° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has been able to regain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team now holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to win the final and lift the title. They have players such as Ben Green, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 35.25, and Stephen Eskinazi, who has scored 204 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.50.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team has won all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match and lift the title. They have players such as Zafar Gohar, who has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.83, and Ben Geddes, who has scored 320 runs in 9 innings at an average of 40.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex List a Trent Bridge, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Top Batters

Hamza Shaikh is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 509 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 84.83.

Joshua de Caires is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 380 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 47.50.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Alex Green is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 19.94.

Naavya Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 18.88.