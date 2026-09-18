Leicestershire vs Middlesex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction
LEI
56%
Chance of Winning
MID
44%
Parimatch
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Trent Bridge
Who will win?
Facts:
- Leicestershire and Middlesex have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.
- Hamza Shaikh, from Leicestershire, has scored 509 runs in 8 innings at an average of 84.83.
- Naavya Sharma, from Middlesex, has taken 17 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 18.88.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Leicestershire will enter the upcoming match against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 509 runs in 8 innings at an average of 84.83, and Alex Green, who holds 19 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 19.94. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be relying on their winning streak in this tournament lately, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Joshua de Caires, who has scored 380 runs in 9 innings at an average of 47.50, and Naavya Sharma, who has taken 17 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 18.88.
- Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 56%
- Middlesex Chances of Winning: 44%
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Leicestershire had a strong run in the England Domestic One-Day Cup. The team finished at the top of the Group stages with five wins and three losses in eight games, and even went on to win the semi-final match to reach the finals. With the team having a strong run in this tournament lately, they will be utilising the same in the final game to defeat Middlesex. They have batsmen such as Ben Cox, who has scored 251 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.85, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 307 runs in 9 innings at an average of 34.11. Ian Holland has managed to take 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 26.61.
On the other hand, Middlesex shall not be underestimated in the final clash. The team has been the strongest this season, as they also finished at the top of the group stages with seven wins and just one loss in eight games. As the team stands undefeated in its recent games, they also remain eager to continue the same form in the final game. They have batsmen such as Joe Cracknell, who has scored 335 runs in 8 innings at an average of 47.85, and Nathan Fernandes, who has scored 380 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.22. Noah Cornwell has managed to take 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 23.06.
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Leicestershire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction
The match between Leicestershire and Middlesex will be played at Trent Bridge, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 54 ODIs, out of which 22 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 29 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 252, but it falls to 221 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The final match between Leicestershire and Middlesex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.
Leicestershire and Middlesex Player List
Playing
Team Form
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire has been able to regain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team now holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to win the final and lift the title. They have players such as Ben Green, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 35.25, and Stephen Eskinazi, who has scored 204 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.50.
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team has won all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match and lift the title. They have players such as Zafar Gohar, who has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.83, and Ben Geddes, who has scored 320 runs in 9 innings at an average of 40.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex
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Trent Bridge, null
Leicestershire
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Middlesex
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Leicestershire vs Middlesex Top Batters
Hamza Shaikh is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 509 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 84.83.
Joshua de Caires is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 380 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 47.50.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers
Alex Green is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 19.94.
Naavya Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 18.88.
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