England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Prediction
ENG
57%
Chance of Winning
SRI
43%
Parimatch
T20i
Sophia Gardens
Who will win?
Facts:
- England has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka.
- Harry Brook has scored 11 runs off 6 balls against Dushmantha Chameera, while Chameera is yet to take his wicket.
- Dasun Shanaka has scored 8 runs off 5 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.
England vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning
England will enter the upcoming match against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harry Brook, who has scored 114 runs off 49 balls, and Sonny Baker, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 4. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Dunith Wellalage, who has scored 33 runs off 21 balls, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who holds a wicket at an economy of 8.50.
- England Chances of Winning: 57%
- Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 43%
England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
England has not just received a strong start in this series, they have been absolutely dominant against Sri Lanka. After a massive victory in the first T20I, the team will look forward to carrying it in the second game and seal the series already. As their record against Sri Lanka has been strong, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 80 runs off 44 balls, and Will Jacks, who has scored 21 runs off 12 balls. Jamie Overton has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 10.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka have not been able to do well in this series. The team suffered a devastating loss in the first T20I, as they now aim to defeat the hosts in the second T20I and level the series. But, considering their record against Sri Lanka, it will be quite challenging for them to do so. They have batsmen such as Dasun Shanaka, who has scored 24 runs off 14 balls, and Eshan Malinga, who has scored 13 runs off 5 balls. Dunith Wellalage has also managed to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 17.
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England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
The second T20I between England and Sri Lanka will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a total of 12 T20Is, out of which 4 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls to 135 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between England and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.
England and Sri Lanka Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Udara Lahiru
wicket keeper
Brook Harry
batsman
Mishara Kamil
batsman
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Asalanka Charith
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Overton Jamie
bowler
Hasaranga Wanindu
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Ratnayake Tharindu
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Rashid Adil
bowler
Malinga Eshan
bowler
Baker Sonny
bowler
Madushanka Dilshan
bowler
Team Form
England Team Form
England has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team has won all of its last five games in this format, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Liam Dawson, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 11.50, and Aneurin Donald, who has scored 12 runs off 5 balls.
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Eshan Malinga, who holds a wicket at an economy of 10.25, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 12 runs off 11 balls.
England vs Sri Lanka
T20i
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
England
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Sri Lanka
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England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters
Harry Brook will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 490 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 81.67.
Dasun Shanaka will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 285 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 35.83.
England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid will be a key bowler for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.48.
Dushmantha Chameera will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.04.
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