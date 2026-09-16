Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians European T20 Premier League Match Prediction ROT 56 % Chance of Winning DUB 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The league stages of the European T20 Premier League is coming to an end, with the final match being between Rotterdam Dockers and Dublin Guardians. This match will be played on 17 September at 6:45 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Rotterdam Dockers are heading to this game after defeating Edinburgh Castle Rockers in their last match by 5 runs. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Amsterdam Flames by 59 runs.

Who will win? Rotterdam Dockers Dublin Guardians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rotterdam Dockers have won their previous head-to-head match against Dublin Guardians by 7 wickets.

Faf du Plessis has scored 16 runs off 9 balls against Matt Hollard, while Hollard is yet to take his wicket.

James Vince has scored 27 runs off 18 balls against Anrich Nortje, while Nortje is yet to take his wicket.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning

Rotterdam Dockers will enter the upcoming match against Dublin Guardians with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Dublin Guardians, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 404 runs in 9 innings at an average of 58.14, and Anrich Nortje, who holds 19 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 12.21. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 264 runs in 7 innings at an average of 44, and Craig Young, who holds 12 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.83.

Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 56%

Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 44%

Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rotterdam Dockers are slowly making their way to the top of the table. The team holds six wins and two losses in the nine games they have played this season, as they aim to finish the league stages at the top. With the next game against Dublin Guardians, it seems as an opportunity, since their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 199 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.20, and Shubham Ranjane, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 146.66. David Wiese has managed to take 16 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.56.

On the other hand, Dublin Guardians had a terrible run in their first ever season in this tournament. The team is already standing at the bottom of the table with just one win and eight losses in the nine games they have played so far. Eager to end the campaign with a win, the team will aim to defeat Rotterdam Dockers and take revenge for their previous loss, since they take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Vijay Shankar, who has scored 144 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36, and Harry Tector, who has scored 207 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.87. Matt Hollard has been able to take 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 32.25.

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Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rotterdam Dockers and Dublin Guardians will be played at The Village, which provides the home-ground advantage to Dublin Guardians. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Rotterdam Dockers and Dublin Guardians could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 74% Humidity 11° - 16° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 74% Humidity 11° - 16° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Rotterdam Dockers and Dublin Guardians Player List

Playing ROT DUB First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Roelof van der Merwe, who holds 7 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 32.28, and Michael Levitt, who has scored 157 runs in 9 innings at an average of 19.62.

Dublin Guardians Team Form

Dublin Guardians have been on a losing streak once again in this format of the game. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Ravichandran Ashwin, who holds 6 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 33.50, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 114 runs in 8 innings at an average of 16.28.

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Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians Top Batters

Faf du Plessis is the highest run-scorer for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has managed to score 407 runs in 9 innings at an average of 58.14.

James Vince is the highest run-scorer for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has managed to score 264 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 44.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians Top Bowlers

Anrich Nortje is the leading wicket-taker for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has managed to take 19 wickets in 9 innings at an economy of 6.44.

Craig Young is the leading wicket-taker for Dublin Guardians in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an economy of 9.06.