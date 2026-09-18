India A Women vs Australia A Women 1st unofficial ODI Match Prediction IND 48 % Chance of Winning AUS 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR As the T20I series between India A Women and Australia A Women comes to an end, both teams have started to gear up for the ODI series as well. The first unofficial ODI will be played on 20 September at 2:00 PM IST at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. India A Women are heading to this series after winning their previous one against England A Women by 2-1. On the other hand, Australia A Women are heading to this series after losing their previous one against India A Women by 2-1.

Who will win? India A Women Australia A Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A Women have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Australia A Women.

Tejal Hasabnis, from India A Women, has scored 321 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 35.67.

Charli Knott, from Australia A Women, has taken 10 wickets in her last 7 games at an economy of 4.46.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Chances of Winning

Australia A Women will enter the upcoming match against India A Women with a higher chance of winning. Their record over India A in this tour has been good, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tahlia Wilson, who has scored 237 runs in 7 innings at an average of 39.50, and Charli Knott, who holds 10 wickets in 7 innings at an economy of 4.46. On the other hand, India A Women will be keen to secure a win in the unofficial ODI. Their record against Australia A Women has been strong lately, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tejal Hasabnis, who has scored 140 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46.66, and Minnu Mani, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 43.

India A Women Chances of Winning: 48%

Australia A Women Chances of Winning: 52%

India A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A Women did not have a good time in the T20I series against Australia A Women. However, they will be looking forward to the ODI series as a chance for them to regain their form. Their record against Australia A Women has been strong, and the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Priya Punia, who has scored 273 runs in 11 innings at an average of 27.30, and Yastika Bhatia, who has scored 666 runs in 27 innings at an average of 24.66. Sayali Satghare holds 3 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 35.66.

On the other hand, Australia A Women will be eager to carry their T20I form even in the ODI series against India A Women. While they failed to do well against India A Women in the previous ODI series, the team will be keen to take revenge for the same in the upcoming match. They have batters such as Katie Mack, who has scored 198 runs in 3 innings at an average of 66, and Nicole Faltum, who has scored 67 runs in her last 2 innings at an average of 33.50. Darcie Brown has managed to take 29 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 31.89.

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India A Women vs Australia A Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women will be played at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A Women. This venue has hosted a total of 27 ODIs, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 12 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 265, but it falls to 230 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 61% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 61% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

India A Women and Australia A Women Player List

Team Form

India A Women Team Form

India A Women have been on a winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Vaishnavi Sharma, who holds 6 wickets in her last three games, and Dinesh Vrinda.

Australia A Women Team Form

Australia A Women have not been able to do much well in this format of the game. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as

India A Women vs Australia A Women National teams IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, null India A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Australia A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Batters

Tejal Hasabnis will be a key batter for India A Women in the next game. She has managed to score 321 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 35.67.

Tahlia Wilson will be a key batter for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 237 runs for the team in her last 7 games at an average of 39.50.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Bowlers

Minnu Mani will be a key bowler for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.29.

Charli Knott will be a key bowler for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in her last 7 games at an economy of 4.46.