Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves European T20 Premier League Match Prediction EDI 55 % Chance of Winning BEL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League has kept the cricket fans awaited, as it will feature Edinburgh Castle Rockers going against Belfast Wolves. This match will be played on 17 September at 3:00 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Edinburgh Castle Rockers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Rotterdam Dockers by 5 runs. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Glasgow Cosmic by 103 runs.

Who will win? Edinburgh Castle Rockers Belfast Wolves Vote 0 votes

Facts: Edinburgh Castle Rockers won their previous match against Belfast Wolves by 59 runs.

Brandon McMullen has scored 4 runs off 7 balls against Mark Adair, while Mark has dismissed him once.

Mark Chapman has scored 15 runs off 17 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult is yet to take his wicket.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning

Edinburgh Castle Rockers will enter the upcoming match against Belfast Wolves with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Belfast Wolves has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Brandon McMullen, who has scored 326 runs in 9 innings at an average of 54.33, and Tom Curran, who holds 14 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 12.35. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 271 runs in 9 innings at an average of 33.87, and Mark Adair, who holds 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 18.45.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 55%

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 45%

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have not been able to do well in the tournament right now. Still, the team is able to maintain its position at the top of the table with six wins and two losses in the nine games they have played. Against Belfast Wolves, their record has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious and maintain their top spot. They have batsmen such as Andries Gous, who has scored 177 runs in 8 innings at an average of 25.28, and JJ Smuts, who has scored 189 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23.62. Trent Boult has managed to take 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 12.76.

On the other hand, Belfast Wolves have shown some strong performances in this tournament lately. The team holds five wins and three losses in the nine games they have played so far, as they now aim to secure another win and rank up in the standings. But it will be quite challenging in the match against Edinburgh Castle Rockers, as their record over them has not been strong. They have batsmen such as David Miller, who has scored 135 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.75, and Harry Manenti, who has scored 150 runs in 5 innings at an average of 30. Fred Klaassen has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 15.10.

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Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves Match Toss Prediction

The match between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Belfast Wolves will be played at The Village, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Belfast Wolves could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 74% Humidity 11° - 16° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 74% Humidity 11° - 16° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Belfast Wolves Player List

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Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have not been able to do well in this tournament lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jack Jarvis, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 14, and Ross Adair, who has scored 123 runs in 7 innings at an average of 17.57.

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves have shown mixed performances in the current phases of the tournament. Still, the team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Matthew Humphreys, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.66, and Lorcan Tucker, who has scored 135 runs in 7 innings at an average of 19.28.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves T20i The Village in Malahide, null Edinburgh Castle Rockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves Top Batters

Brandon McMullen is the highest run-scorer for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has been able to score 326 runs in 9 innings at an average of 54.33.

Mark Chapman is the highest run-scorer for Belfast Wolves in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 271 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 33.88.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves Top Bowlers

Tom Curran is the leading wicket-taker for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He holds 14 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an economy of 6.87.

Mark Adair will be a key bowler for Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an economy of 7.81.