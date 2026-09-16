India vs Afghanistan T20I Match Prediction AFG 35 % Chance of Winning IND 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20I series between India and Afghanistan is about to come to an end, as both teams get ready to face each other in the final T20I. The third T20I is all set to take place on 17 September at 7:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. India has won the second T20I by 7 wickets, which allowed them to seal the series with one game to go. Still, they will be looking forward to winning this game and getting a clean sweep. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to end the series with a win.

Who will win? India Afghanistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Afghanistan.

Ishan Kishan has scored 14 runs off 17 balls against Rashid Khan, while Rashid is yet to take his wicket.

Ibrahim Zadran has scored 29 runs off 23 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

India vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

India will be heading to the third T20I against Afghanistan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Afghanistan in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 121 runs in 2 innings at an average of 60.50, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.80. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Azmatullah Omarzai, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 138.88, and Rashid Khan, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.33.

India Chances of Winning: 65%

Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 35%

India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India has already dominated in the T20I series against Afghanistan, as the team now aims to finish the series with another win. With two wins already in the bank, India will enter the last game as the favourites to win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Afghanistan in recent games. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 80 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 142.85, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50. Nitish Kumar Reddy has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 18.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has not been able to do well in this series, despite being the hosts. Even after losing the first two games by a huge margin, the team hopes to make a comeback in the last T20I and get a win. But it will be quite challenging, as they have not defeated India even once in this format. They have batsmen such as Mohammad Nabi, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50, and Ibrahim Zadran, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24. Mohammad Nabi has also been able to take 2 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 36.

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India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 22 T20Is, out of which 6 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between India and Afghanistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 67% Humidity 24° - 32° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 67% Humidity 24° - 32° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

India and Afghanistan Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jasprit Bumrah, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.50, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 19 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 118.75.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Azmatullah Omarzai, who has taken a wicket in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Rashid Khan, who has scored 29 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14.50.

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India vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Ishan Kishan will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 347 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.56.

Ibrahim Zadran will be a key batsman for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 355 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 50.71.

India vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 8.56.

Rashid Khan will be a key bowler for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 6.42.