India vs Afghanistan T20I Match Prediction
AFG
35%
Chance of Winning
IND
65%
Parimatch
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Afghanistan.
- Ishan Kishan has scored 14 runs off 17 balls against Rashid Khan, while Rashid is yet to take his wicket.
- Ibrahim Zadran has scored 29 runs off 23 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.
India vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning
India will be heading to the third T20I against Afghanistan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Afghanistan in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 121 runs in 2 innings at an average of 60.50, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.80. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Azmatullah Omarzai, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 138.88, and Rashid Khan, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.33.
- India Chances of Winning: 65%
- Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 35%
India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
India has already dominated in the T20I series against Afghanistan, as the team now aims to finish the series with another win. With two wins already in the bank, India will enter the last game as the favourites to win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Afghanistan in recent games. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 80 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 142.85, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50. Nitish Kumar Reddy has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 18.
On the other hand, Afghanistan has not been able to do well in this series, despite being the hosts. Even after losing the first two games by a huge margin, the team hopes to make a comeback in the last T20I and get a win. But it will be quite challenging, as they have not defeated India even once in this format. They have batsmen such as Mohammad Nabi, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50, and Ibrahim Zadran, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24. Mohammad Nabi has also been able to take 2 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 36.
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India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction
The match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 22 T20Is, out of which 6 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between India and Afghanistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.
India and Afghanistan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Zadran Ibrahim
batsman
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Atal Sediqullah
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Rahman Noor ul
batsman
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Rasooli Darwish
batsman
Varma Tilak
batsman
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Khan Rashid
bowler
Patel Axar
all rounder
Ur Rahman Mujeeb
bowler
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Thakur Yash
bowler
Ahmadzai Abdullah
no information yet
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Adil Abdullah
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jasprit Bumrah, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.50, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 19 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 118.75.
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Azmatullah Omarzai, who has taken a wicket in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Rashid Khan, who has scored 29 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14.50.
India vs Afghanistan
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
Afghanistan
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India
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India vs Afghanistan Top Batters
Ishan Kishan will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 347 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.56.
Ibrahim Zadran will be a key batsman for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 355 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 50.71.
India vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 8.56.
Rashid Khan will be a key bowler for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 6.42.
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