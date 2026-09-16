India A Women vs Australia A Women 3rd unofficial T20 Match Prediction IND 42 % Chance of Winning AUS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The unofficial T20I series of the Australia A Women tour of India is about to come to an end, as both teams aim to give their best in this game. The match will be played on 17 September at 6:00 PM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Australia A Women won the previous match by 30 runs, taking the series win already by 2-0, as they now aim for a whitewash. On the other hand, India A Women will aim to end the series with a win.

Who will win? India A Women Australia A Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A Women have defeated Australia A Women three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Dinesh Vrinda, from India A Women, has scored 186 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 20.67.

Tess Flintoff, from Australia A Women, has taken 8 wickets in her last 6 games at an economy of 5.50.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Chances of Winning

Australia A Women will enter the upcoming match against India A Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against India A Women in this series, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Katie Mack, who has scored 101 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 134.66, and Tess Flintoff, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.40. On the other hand, India A Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Niki Prasad, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 147.36, and Anushka Sharma, who holds 2 wickets in 2 games at an average of 7.

India A Women Chances of Winning: 42%

Australia A Women Chances of Winning: 58%

India A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A Women have not been able to perform well in the series against Australia A Women. After losing the first two games, the team now aims to end the series with a win. However, it will be quite challenging, noting the form of the visitors lately, as India A Women still takes the home-ground advantage to turn the tables. They have batters such as Minnu Mani, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50, and Shipra Giri, who has scored 30 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15. Niki Prasad holds 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 20.50.

On the other hand, Australia A Women have been the stars in this series. After winning the first two unofficial T20Is in the most dominant way, the team now aims to secure another win and get a whitewash in this series. With a strong record over India A Women lately, the team will aim to utilise the same even in the upcoming match. They have batters such as Charli Knott, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and Rachel Trenaman, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24. Milly Illingworth has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.75.

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India A Women vs Australia A Women Match Toss Prediction

The third unofficial T20I between India A Women and Australia A Women will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which gives India A Women the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Light Rain 65% Humidity 22° - 31° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 65% Humidity 22° - 31° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

India A Women and Australia A Women Player List

Team Form

India A Women Team Form

India A Women have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Jintimani Kalita, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 7, and Tejal Hasabnis, who has scored 28 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14.

Australia A Women Team Form

Australia A Women have been on a winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Hayley Silver-Holmes, who holds a wicket in one game at an economy of 5, and Anika Learoyd, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 162.85.

India A Women vs Australia A Women National teams Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null India A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Australia A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Batters

Dinesh Vrinda will be a key batter for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 186 runs for the team in her last 9 games at an average of 20.67.

Katie Mack will be a key batter for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 101 runs for the team in 2 matches at a strike rate of 134.66.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Bowlers

Minnu Mani will be a key bowler for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in her last 8 games at an economy of 7.36.

Tess Flintoff will be a key bowler for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in her last 6 games at an economy of 5.50.