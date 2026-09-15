Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames European T20 Premier League Match Prediction GLA 45 % Chance of Winning AMS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will feature Glasgow Cosmic going against Amsterdam Flames. This match will be played on 16 September at 6:45 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Glasgow Cosmic is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Belfast Wolves by 103 runs. On the other hand, the Amsterdam Flames will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Glasgow Cosmic Amsterdam Flames Vote 0 votes

Facts: Amsterdam Flames won their previous match against Glasgow Cosmic by 7 wickets.

Bas de Leede has scored 13 runs off 14 balls against Ali Khan, while Ali has dismissed him once.

Jason Roy has scored 3 runs off 6 balls against Michael Bracewell, while Bracewell has dismissed him once.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning

Amsterdam Flames will enter the upcoming match against Glasgow Cosmic with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glasgow Cosmic, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who has scored 604 runs in 24 innings at an average of 31.78, and Michael Bracewell, who holds 119 wickets in 126 innings at an average of 24.10. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 223 runs in 9 innings at an average of 24.77, and Ali Khan, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.20.

Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning: 45%

Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning: 55%

Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glasgow Cosmic have not been able to show consistent performances in this tournament. The team holds just two wins and seven losses in the nine games it has played this season. Now with the upcoming match against Amsterdam Flames, they will be eager to take revenge for the previous loss, which could be quite challenging. They have batsmen such as George Munsey, who has scored 203 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.37, and Liam Livingstone, who has scored 175 runs in 9 innings at an average of 19.44. Paul van Meekeren has managed to take 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.33.

On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames have been among the top performing teams this season. The team holds more wins than losses in the total games they have played, as they now aim to continue the same form and rank up in the standings. For this, the upcoming match against Glasgow Cosmic comes as an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Tim David, who has scored 6806 runs in 315 innings at an average of 30.93, and Yuvraj Samra, who has scored 761 runs in 26 innings at an average of 34.59. Tim Pringle has managed to take 55 wickets in 54 innings at an average of 23.83.

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Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glasgow Cosmic and Amsterdam Flames will be played at The Village, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Glasgow Cosmic and Amsterdam Flames could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Light Rain 74% Humidity 12° - 17° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 74% Humidity 12° - 17° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Glasgow Cosmic and Amsterdam Flames Player List

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Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic have not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 28.12, and Richie Berrington, who has scored 151 runs in 9 innings at an average of 18.87.

Amsterdam Flames Team Form

Amsterdam Flames have been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Aryan Dutt, who holds 35 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 22.34, and Steven Smith, who has scored 7117 runs in 272 innings at an average of 32.49.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames T20i The Village in Malahide, null Glasgow Cosmic Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Amsterdam Flames Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames Top Batters

Jason Roy is the highest run-scorer for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 223 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 24.78.

Bas de Leede will be a key batsman for Amsterdam Flames in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 604 runs in 24 innings at an average of 31.78.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames Top Bowlers

Ali Khan is the leading wicket-taker for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an economy of 9.12.

Michael Bracewell will be a key bowler for Amsterdam Flames in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 119 wickets in 126 innings at an average of 24.10.