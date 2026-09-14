India vs Afghanistan T20I Match Prediction AFG 30 % Chance of Winning IND 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are now waiting for the second T20I in the series between Afghanistan and India. This match will be played on 15 September at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India was able to win the first T20I by a margin of 7 wickets, as they now aim to win the next game and seal the series already. Being the hosts of this series, Afghanistan will be looking forward to turning the tables in this game which could help them to level the series.

Who will win? India Afghanistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Afghanistan.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 19 runs off 7 balls against Rashid Khan, while Rashid is yet to take his wicket.

Ibrahim Zadran has scored 19 runs off 17 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

India vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

India will enter the second T20I against Afghanistan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Afghanistan in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 82 runs off 32 balls, and Arshdeep Singh, who took 3 wickets at an average of 6.33. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be keen to secure a win in this game and level the series. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Azmatullah Omarzai, who has scored 64 runs off 44 balls, and Mohammad Nabi, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 14.

India Chances of Winning: 70%

Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 30%

India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India has shown its dominance in the shortest format of the game once again. After a thumping win against Afghanistan in the first T20I, the team will be eager to continue the same in the second game and level the series. Taking the home-ground advantage, their record against Afghanistan has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 42 runs off 33 balls, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 10 runs off 8 balls. Varun Chakravarthy has managed to take a wicket at an economy of 4.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be keen to do wonders in this series. Even after a bad start to the series with the first T20I, the team will be looking at the lessons from the same to come out strong in the next match. While it will be quite challenging for them to secure a win, they will be eager to rely on their player performances and secure a win. They have batsmen such as Mohammad Nabi, who has scored 33 runs off 27 balls, and Sediqullah Atal, who has scored 13 runs off 13 balls. Azmatullah Omarzai has also been able to take a wicket at an average of 14.

India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where India will be taking the visitors’ dressing room. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 6 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 15 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between India and Afghanistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

India and Afghanistan Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India is back on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Jasprit Bumrah, who holds a wicket at an economy of 6.50, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 8 runs off 5 balls.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan has not been able to do much well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ibrahim Zadran, who has scored 11 runs off 10 balls, and Mujeeb ur Rahman, who has scored 9 runs off 3 balls.

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India vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Ishan Kishan will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 321 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 32.10.

Ibrahim Zadran will be a key batsman for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 378 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 54.

India vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh will be a key bowler for India in the second T20I against Afghanistan. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 8.56.

Mujeeb ur Rahman will be a key bowler for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.68.