Facts: With 351 runs, Cole McConchie was the leading run scorer for Canterbury in last season.

With 417 runs, Cam Fletcher was the leading run scorer for Auckland last season.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Canterbury got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Otago with six wickets to spare but in the last match they registered their first loss of the season. Canterbury lost the game by two wickets and would be hoping to return back to winning ways. They are currently second on the table.

Auckland have got off to a great start this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with two wins in two games, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last match, Auckland beat Otago by 95 runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 45%

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Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Cole McConchie was phenomenal last year ashe scored 351 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 33 of 36 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bevon Jacobs had a solid campaign last season and in the opening game he scored a brilliant half century. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe Jacobs will score well in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two games have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Christchurch during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes,Henry Nicholls (c),Rhys Mariu,Matthew Boyle,Cole McConchie,Mitchell Hay (wk),Michael Rippon,Ish Sodhi,Angus McKenzie,Fraser Sheat,Michael Rae, Sean Davey

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Rhys Mariu Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Angus McKenzie All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury got off to a solid start as they beat Otago in the opening game but in the last match they lost against Wellington.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Siddhesh Dixit,Dale Phillips,Harrish Kannan,Cam Fletcher (wk),James Neesham,Bevon Jacobs,Simon Keene,Jock McKenzie,Ryan Harrison,Adithya Ashok (c),Ben Lister, Rohit Gulati

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Siddhesh Dixit Batter Harrish Kannan Batter James Neesham Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Bevon Jacobs Batter Simon Keene All-rounder Jock McKenzie All-rounder Ryan Harrison Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland made the finals last season and have made a perfect start this season with two wins in two games.

Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture against Auckland 43-39. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and Canterbury won the game.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 43

Auckland: 39

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Canterbury and Auckland go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. Canterbury and Auckland dominated the group stages last season and made the finals where Canterbury got the better of Auckland as they won the championship. Canterbury won the opening game against Otago but in the last match they fell short against Wellington. On the other hand, Auckland have been sublime this season as they have won both games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. Auckland would be hoping to carry on their momentum in this fixture. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Auckland have had a better opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Top Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Chad Bowes has been solid so far this season as he has scored 24 and 45 in the two matches. Bowes was sensational last season as he scored 283 runs in four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher was solid in the opening game as he scored 34* and in the last match he scored 46 against Otago. He was the leading run scorer for Auckland last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Angus McKenzie to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Angus McKenzie was sensational once again in the last game as he bagged three wickets. So far this season he has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’ top bowler

Adithya Ashok was sensational in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Otago. So far this season Ashok has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.