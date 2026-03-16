Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction
CKI
55%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
45%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Facts:
- With 351 runs, Cole McConchie was the leading run scorer for Canterbury in last season.
- With 417 runs, Cam Fletcher was the leading run scorer for Auckland last season.
Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Canterbury got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Otago with six wickets to spare but in the last match they registered their first loss of the season. Canterbury lost the game by two wickets and would be hoping to return back to winning ways. They are currently second on the table.
Auckland have got off to a great start this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with two wins in two games, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last match, Auckland beat Otago by 95 runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are slight favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 45%
Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Cole McConchie was phenomenal last year ashe scored 351 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 33 of 36 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Bevon Jacobs had a solid campaign last season and in the opening game he scored a brilliant half century. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe Jacobs will score well in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two games have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Christchurch during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes,Henry Nicholls (c),Rhys Mariu,Matthew Boyle,Cole McConchie,Mitchell Hay (wk),Michael Rippon,Ish Sodhi,Angus McKenzie,Fraser Sheat,Michael Rae, Sean Davey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Rhys Mariu
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Michael Rippon
|
All-rounder
|
Angus McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
|
Fraser Sheat
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury got off to a solid start as they beat Otago in the opening game but in the last match they lost against Wellington.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Siddhesh Dixit,Dale Phillips,Harrish Kannan,Cam Fletcher (wk),James Neesham,Bevon Jacobs,Simon Keene,Jock McKenzie,Ryan Harrison,Adithya Ashok (c),Ben Lister, Rohit Gulati
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dale Phillips
|
Batter
|
Siddhesh Dixit
|
Batter
|
Harrish Kannan
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
Batter
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Ben Lister
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland made the finals last season and have made a perfect start this season with two wins in two games.
Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head
Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture against Auckland 43-39. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and Canterbury won the game.
Head to Head
Canterbury: 43
Auckland: 39
Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury
Canterbury and Auckland go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. Canterbury and Auckland dominated the group stages last season and made the finals where Canterbury got the better of Auckland as they won the championship. Canterbury won the opening game against Otago but in the last match they fell short against Wellington. On the other hand, Auckland have been sublime this season as they have won both games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. Auckland would be hoping to carry on their momentum in this fixture. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Auckland have had a better opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Auckland
List a
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch
Canterbury Kings
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Auckland Aces
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Canterbury vs Auckland Top Batters
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter
Chad Bowes has been solid so far this season as he has scored 24 and 45 in the two matches. Bowes was sensational last season as he scored 283 runs in four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter
Cam Fletcher was solid in the opening game as he scored 34* and in the last match he scored 46 against Otago. He was the leading run scorer for Auckland last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Angus McKenzie to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Angus McKenzie was sensational once again in the last game as he bagged three wickets. So far this season he has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’ top bowler
Adithya Ashok was sensational in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Otago. So far this season Ashok has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Canterbury to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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