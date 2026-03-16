Facts: With 130 runs, Kyle Mayers was the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in this campaign.

With 97 runs, Tom Bruce is the leading run scorer for Central Districts this season.

Rangpur Riders vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Rangpur Riders have dominated the group stages once again this season and have made the finals for the second time in as many seasons. They remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and have three wins in three games thus far. In the last match they beat Dubai Capitals by eight runs.

Central Districts have struggled in their debut season as they have one win in three matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. They started the campaign with back to back defeats but in the last game they beat Hobart Hurricanes. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rangpur Riders’ chances of winning - 62%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 38%

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Rangpur Riders vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nurul Hasan struggled last season as he scored 182 runs with an average of 20.22. He had a decent game in the last outing but we believe him to struggle once again as he did in the first two games and to score low in the upcoming game.

William Clark did not have a great impact in the Super Smash as he played 130 runs in ten matches with an average of 26 and he has struggled thus far in this tournament which makes us believe he will score low once again in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Rangpur Riders 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Rangpur Riders vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness scattered thunderstorms during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harmeet Singh, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Ibrahim Zadran, Akif Javed, Kamrul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Khawaja Nafay

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Yasir Ali All-rounder Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have remained unbeaten in the group stages and with three wins in three games they are second on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Dean Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Matthew Forde, Toby Findlay

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Josh Clarkson Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark All-rounder Jayden Lennox All-rounder Angus Schaw All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have struggled this season as they lost their first two games but even though they won the last game against Hobart Hurricanes, they are fifth on the table.

Rangpur Riders vs Central Districts Head to Head

Rangpur Riders and Central Districts go head to head for the first time in this tournament.

Rangpur Riders vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Rangpur Riders and Central Districts go head to head after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Central Districts struggled in the first two games against Dubai Capitals and Guyana Amazon Warriors and even though they beat Hobart Hurricanes in the last match, they have been knocked out in the group stages. On the other hand, the defending champions Rangpur Riders have once again been sensational this season and have won all three games thus far. They would be hoping to end the group stages with a perfect record. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in two of the three games Rangpur Riders have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Rangpur Riders will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Rangpur Riders vs Central Districts Top Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Rangpur Riders’ top batter

Kyle Mayers did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this tournament and with 130 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce was brilliant in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes as he scored 62 off 36 balls. He has been solid this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rangpur Riders vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Khaled Ahmed to be Rangpur Riders’ top bowler

Khaled Ahmed was the standout bowler once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets against Dubai Capitals. With ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Angus Shaw to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Angus Shaw has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Central Districts this season. With six wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.