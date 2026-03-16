Facts: With 446 runs, Rishabh Pant was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in the last campaign.

With 520 runs, KL Rahul was the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in the last campaign.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals did not have a great season last year as they missed the playoffs last term. DC struggled in the first half of the campaign as they had one win in the first five matches. In the second half of the campaign Delhi Capitals managed to turn things around but it was not enough as they ended up sixth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants made the playoffs in each of the first two seasons but last year they failed to replicate the form and ended up seventh on the table. They ended the campaign with three defeats in the last four matches. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals ’ chances of winning - 56%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 44%

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Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tristan Stubbs heads into this tournament after struggling in SA 20. Last season Stubbs had a solid campaign as he scored 378 runs with an average of 54 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant is expected to make his debut for LSG in this game. He was brilliant last season with Delhi Capitals as he was their leading run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI





Jake F Mcgurk Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Mitchell Starc All-rounder Mukesh Kumar Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals did not have a great start last season which resulted in seven wins in the group stages and they ended up sixth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Akashdeep Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants ended the campaign last year with three defeats in four games and missed the playoffs last term.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Delhi Capitals won the game.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 02

Lucknow Super Giants: 03

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals head into the campaign after both sides missed the playoffs last term. Both sides had similar records last season as they ended up with seven wins in 14 matches and ended up sixth and seventh on the table. Delhi Capitals struggled early on in the season as they had just one win in five matches and even though their improved in the second half of the campaign they still missed the playoffs. On the other hand Lucknow Super Giants struggled in the second half of the campaign as they ended the campaign with three defeats in the last four matches. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Delhi Capitals won the game but it was Lucknow Super Giants who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe LSG would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Delhi Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.924 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul has been sensational in the IPL he has been consistent and has scored over 500 runs in six of the last seven seasons. We expect Rahul to make an instant impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran was outstanding last season and we expect him to have a similar impact this term. Last year he scored 499 runs with an average of 62.37 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Mukesh Kumar was the stand out bowler for Delhi Capitals last season. Last year Kumar bagged 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Ravi Bishnoi did not have a great season last term but still managed to bag 10 wickets. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Lucknow Super Giants which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)

Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.00 (PariMatch) Even though Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight advantage in this fixture it was Delhi Capitals who dominated both matches last year which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Delhi Capitals in this match and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





