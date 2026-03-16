Facts: With 271 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.

With 263 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders have had an underwhelming season thus far and the defending champions need a near perfect run in the remaining games if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. They head into this game after back to back defeats. In the last game they were beaten at home by GT.

Punjab Kings lost the last game at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru who dominated the game from the start. With the loss, PBKS have five wins in eight matches and are currently fourth on the points table. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sunil Narine was brilliant in the opening game of the season against RCB but since then he has struggled to make an impact. So far this season he has scored 147 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Priyansh Arya has had a phenomenal debut season so far as in eight matches he has scored 254 runs with an average of 31.75 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled for consistency this season as they have three wins in eight matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have had a solid campaign thus far as they have five wins in eight matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant in this fixture against Punjab Kings 21-13. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and PBKS won the game.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 21

Punjab Kings: 13

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides lost the last game at home. Punjab Kings have got off to a great start this season as they have five wins in the first eight matches and a positive run in the last six games could see them make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. On the other hand Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this season. One of the main reasons for their struggles this season has been their form at home where they have lost three of the four matches. KKR openers have failed to make an impact this season as they have conceded better opening partnership in three of the four matches at home which makes us believe PBKS will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century against Gujarat Titans. With 271 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer has struggled in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the best batter for PBKS. With 263 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Harshit Rana was brilliant last season and has continued his form into this season. With 11 wickets so far, Rana is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh did not have a good game against RCB but still had decent bowling figures in the game. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)

Punjab Kings to win - 1.90 (PariMatch) Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings went head to head earlier this season and PBKS won the game regardless, KKR have dominated this fixture in the past and we expect them to bounce back. The bookmakers are sitting on an edge in this game but we believe you should back KKR as they would register an important win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





