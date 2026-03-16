Facts: Karun Nair has scored 1,092 runs in 25 matches for the Mysore Warriors, averaging 49.63.

Mayank Agrawal has scored 707 runs for the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy.

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning

The Bengaluru Blasters were table-toppers in the 2024 season, winning 7 out of the 10 matches they played to reach the finals. However, they ended up losing to the Mysore Warriors by 45 runs in the final. The Warriors had set a mammoth target of 208 runs, and the Blasters could only reach 162-8 at the end of 20 overs.

Ahead of the auction, the Mysore Warriors retained players like Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Karthik SU, and Karthik CA. Their biggest buys this season are Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Shikhar Shetty.

The Bengaluru Blasters ended up on the losing side despite having an excellent 2024 season. They lost just 2 of the last 10 matches they played, with one match ending in a no-result due to rain. The Blasters have been runners-up twice in the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy, once in 2022 and again in 2024. They are yet to win the trophy and will be looking to change their fortune this year.

The Blasters' retained players ahead of the auction are Mayank Agarwal, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, and Naveen MG. In the auction, they signed key players like Vidhyadhar Patil, Rohan, and Mohsin Khan.

Based on our analysis, the recent form of the Mysore Warriors, who won 3 of their last 4 matches in the 2024 season (including the final) means they have a better chance of winning and starting strong this season.

Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning: 55%

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning: 45%

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Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors Prediction and Batting Tips 2025

Karun Nair was the leading run-scorer of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024, scoring 560 runs for the Mysore Warriors in 12 innings, with an average of 56 and a strike rate of 181.22. He remains a key batter for the Warriors and an important retention, as he has been the leading run-getter for them over the years, scoring 1092 runs in 25 matches with an average of 49.63 runs per match. We expect him to start the season on a positive note, scoring over 30 runs against the Bengaluru Blasters.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors Toss Prediction

The pitch at Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore offers a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers. The venue previously hosted matches during the Karnataka Premier League in the past. Generally at this venue in T20 matches teams chasing always struggle as the surface slows down. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

On Monday, August 11th, the weather in Mysore is expected to be cloudy. The temperature will be around 27°C, with a 20% chance of precipitation. Humidity is predicted to be 75%, and winds will be at 19 km/h.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal © Batter LR Chethan Wicket-keeper Prateek Jain Batter Rohan Raju Batter Siddharth Akhil All-rounder Shubhang Hegde All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Advith Shetty Bowler Madhav Parakash Bajaj Bowler Niranjan Naik Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

Bengaluru Blasters have won 7 out of their last 10 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. They lost to the Mysore Warriors in the final of the 2024 season by 45 runs.

Mysore Warriors News & Players List

SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair (c), Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yashovardhan Parantap, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Lankesh KS, LR Kumar, Gautam Mishra, Shikhar Shetty, Dhanush Gowda, Kushaal Wadhwani, Srinivas Sharath, Shamanth SM, Sumit Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Karun Nair © Batter Manish Pandey Batter Kirhnappa Gowtham All-rounder Muralidhara Venkatesh Batter Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Codanda Ajith Karthik Batter Harshil Dharmani All-rounder Kushaal Wadhwani Bowler Shamanth SM Bowler Sumit Kumar Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Mysore Warriors Recent Form

Mysore Warriors won 6 out of their 10 matches in the 2024 season, and were the crowned champions defeating Bengaluru Blasters in the final.

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors Head to Head Record

Bengaluru Blasters and Mysore Warriors have faced each other 7 times in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. Bengaluru Blasters have an upper hand with four wins, while the Mysore Warriors are not far behind, having won 3 matches.

Matches Played: 7

Bengaluru Blasters Won: 4

Mysore Warriors Won: 3

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors Betting Odds

Bengaluru Blasters to have a better opening partnership than the Mysore Warriors

The Bengaluru Blasters will likely open with two of the best batters in the Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal and LR Chetan. Both batters are in really good form heading into this season of the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. They have batted together previously for the Blasters and have gelled well. While the Mysore Warriors are still uncertain about who will open their batting, we are backing the Blasters' openers to provide a more solid start in their season opener than the Warriors' opening pair.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Bengaluru Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Mysuru Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now!

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors Top Batters

Mayank Agarwal to be the top batter for Bengaluru Blasters

Mayank Agarwal is expected to lead from the front once again this season. In the 2024 edition, he scored 255 runs in 10 innings. Even though he was the third-highest run scorer for his team last season, he has the most runs for his team throughout the tournament's history, a total of 707 runs at an average of 32.13. With his wealth of experience and excellent timing against both pace and spin, he’s likely to anchor the innings and go deep. On a pitch that may slow down, his ability to rotate the strike and find boundaries makes him a strong contender to be the top batter for the Bengaluru Blasters.

Karun Nair to be the Top Batter for Mysore Warriors

Karun Nair was the leading run-scorer in the 2024 Maharaja Trophy, scoring 560 runs in 12 innings at an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of 181.22. He has scored 1,092 runs in 25 matches for the Mysore Warriors, averaging 49.63. As the team's most consistent batter over the years, he is expected to make a solid start to the season and score more than 30 runs against the Blasters.

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors Top Bowlers

Shubhang Hegde to be the Top Bowler for Bengaluru Blasters

Shubhang Hegde has been a consistent performer with the ball across two seasons. In 22 matches, he has taken 26 wickets, with best figures of 4/23. His bowling average of 21.42, economy rate of 7.36, and a strike rate of 17.46 make him one of the most effective spinners in the Maharaja Trophy. His ability to bowl in the middle overs and control the run flow could be crucial, especially on a pitch that offers turn.

Prasidh Krishna to be the Top Bowler for Mysore Warriors

Prasidh Krishna is coming off a commendable performance in the fifth test match against England. He is expected to suit up and play against the Bengaluru Blasters. Krishna showed his death bowling skills and reaped rewards in this year’s IPL season, and he is expected to deliver a similar kind of performance in the first match of the season against the Blasters. We back him to take more wickets than other bowlers for the Mysore Warriors.