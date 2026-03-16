Facts: With 216 runs, Ibrahim Zadran was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy.

With 215 runs, Jaker Ali is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Afghanistan headed into this series after a disappointing performance in the T20i series against Bangladesh. Afghanistan hasn’t played ODI cricket since the Champions Trophy and will be hoping for a better performance in this series. In this calendar year they have one win in three matches.

Bangladesh have done well in the T20 format in the recent past, they were exceptional against Afghanistan as they won the series 3-0. Bangladesh have struggled in ODI format as they have four defeats in the five matches. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 64%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 36%

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a decent series in the T20 format but has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format. In the last three games Gurbaz has scored 16 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has batted in the top half in the ODI format but has struggled to make an impact. In the five matches, Miraz has scored 55 runs with an average of 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh 2.29 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Saleem, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have one win in three ODI matches in this calendar year. They have lost the T20 series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Tawhid Hridoy All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Batter Nurul Hasan All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Tanvir Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have struggled in the ODI format as they have lost three of the last four matches.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Bangladesh hold a slight edge in this fixture against Afghanistan 11-8. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

Afghanistan: 08

Bangladesh: 11

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

Afghanistan and Bangladesh headed into this series after both sides have struggled to make an impact in the ODI format. Bangladesh have done great in the T20i as they would feel they are in far better shape after a dominant series win against Afghanistan as they won the series 3-0. Afghanistan have underperformed in T20i this year but with both teams struggling in the ODI, we believe both sides are evenly matched as they head into this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Bangladesh had a better opening partnership in two of the last three games against Afghanistan in the T20 series which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Ibrahim Zadran has flourished in the ODI format for Afghanistan in the recent past. Champions Trophy was the last ODI tournament they played and Zadran was the top run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jaker Ali to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Jaker Ali has been one of the most consistent batters in the ODI format for Bangladesh. In this calendar year, Ali has scored 215 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Even though Rashid Khan has underperformed in the ODIs, he remains the biggest threat and was exceptional in the T20 series against Bangladesh which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taskin Ahmed has been sensational for Bangladesh in this calendar year as he is the leading wicket taker in T20 format for his side and we expect him to have a similar impact in the ODIs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.