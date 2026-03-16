Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
AFG
64%
Chance of Winning
BANG
36%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Odi
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Facts:
- With 216 runs, Ibrahim Zadran was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy.
- With 215 runs, Jaker Ali is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Afghanistan headed into this series after a disappointing performance in the T20i series against Bangladesh. Afghanistan hasn’t played ODI cricket since the Champions Trophy and will be hoping for a better performance in this series. In this calendar year they have one win in three matches.
Bangladesh have done well in the T20 format in the recent past, they were exceptional against Afghanistan as they won the series 3-0. Bangladesh have struggled in ODI format as they have four defeats in the five matches. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 64%
- Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 36%
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a decent series in the T20 format but has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format. In the last three games Gurbaz has scored 16 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has batted in the top half in the ODI format but has struggled to make an impact. In the five matches, Miraz has scored 55 runs with an average of 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5
Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan Player List
Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Saleem, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batter
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Rahmat Shah
|
Batter
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Fareed Ahmad
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan have one win in three ODI matches in this calendar year. They have lost the T20 series against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saif Hassan
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Tawhid Hridoy
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jaker Ali
|
Batter
|
Nurul Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Rishad Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Tanvir Islam
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh have struggled in the ODI format as they have lost three of the last four matches.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Bangladesh hold a slight edge in this fixture against Afghanistan 11-8. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and Bangladesh won the game.
Head to Head
Afghanistan: 08
Bangladesh: 11
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan
Afghanistan and Bangladesh headed into this series after both sides have struggled to make an impact in the ODI format. Bangladesh have done great in the T20i as they would feel they are in far better shape after a dominant series win against Afghanistan as they won the series 3-0. Afghanistan have underperformed in T20i this year but with both teams struggling in the ODI, we believe both sides are evenly matched as they head into this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Bangladesh had a better opening partnership in two of the last three games against Afghanistan in the T20 series which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Odi
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’ top batter
Ibrahim Zadran has flourished in the ODI format for Afghanistan in the recent past. Champions Trophy was the last ODI tournament they played and Zadran was the top run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jaker Ali to be Bangladesh’ top batter
Jaker Ali has been one of the most consistent batters in the ODI format for Bangladesh. In this calendar year, Ali has scored 215 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler
Even though Rashid Khan has underperformed in the ODIs, he remains the biggest threat and was exceptional in the T20 series against Bangladesh which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler
Taskin Ahmed has been sensational for Bangladesh in this calendar year as he is the leading wicket taker in T20 format for his side and we expect him to have a similar impact in the ODIs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
- Afghanistan to win - 1.55 (PariMatch)
- Bangladesh to win - 2.45 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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