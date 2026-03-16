Facts: With 305 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Australia in this calendar year.

With 457 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Australia did not have a great run of games in the ODI in this calendar year but they stood up in the opening game and responded when it mattered. The opening game was disrupted by rain but Australian bowlers dominated with the new ball and they set the tone as Australia took a 1-0 lead in this series.

On the other hand, India batters failed to show up in the last match as they struggled against the Australian seamers. Eventually we saw a 26 over game and India posted 136 runs and they lost the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 61%

India’ chances of winning - 39%

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Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Even though Travis Head has struggled for form lately, his record against India is just phenomenal. Head would be at home and we expect him to turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma was sensational in the Champions Trophy earlier this year but hasn’t played international games for months and we saw him struggle in the opening game as he scored eight which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be India 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Batter Travis Head Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Matthew Short Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Mitchell Owen Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Nathan Ellis All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have been disappointing in the ODI format in this calendar year but they won the opening game and lead the series 1-0.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Rohit Sharma Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Axar Patel All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

India Team Form

India headed into this series after eight wins in a row but they struggled in the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

Australia vs India Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against India 85-58. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Australia won the game.

Head to Head

Australia: 85

India: 58

Australia vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Australia

Australia and India headed into this series with all the spotlight on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they headed into their final series in Australia and it almost felt like a farewell tour. When it comes to matters on the pitch, Indian batters failed to show up as they struggled to deal with the overcast conditions and several stoppages as the match was eventually reduced to 26 overs. Australia were sensational in the run chase as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. Even though India struggled in the match, they still managed to have a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe India will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs India Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh headed into this tournament in sensational form and he was incredible in the opening game as he scored 46 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Shubman Gill did not have a great start to the series but we expect him to turn things around as he has been sensational in all formats and is the leading run scorer in ODIs in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis missed the opening game but we expect him to return in the upcoming game as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers in limited over cricket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammed Siraj to be India’ top bowler

Mohammed Siraj did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in all formats and we expect him to step up which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.