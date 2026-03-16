Australia vs India Match Prediction
AUS
61%
Chance of Winning
IND
39%
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Batery
Odi
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Facts:
- With 305 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Australia in this calendar year.
- With 457 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year.
Australia vs India Chance of Winning
Australia did not have a great run of games in the ODI in this calendar year but they stood up in the opening game and responded when it mattered. The opening game was disrupted by rain but Australian bowlers dominated with the new ball and they set the tone as Australia took a 1-0 lead in this series.
On the other hand, India batters failed to show up in the last match as they struggled against the Australian seamers. Eventually we saw a 26 over game and India posted 136 runs and they lost the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’ chances of winning - 61%
- India’ chances of winning - 39%
Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Even though Travis Head has struggled for form lately, his record against India is just phenomenal. Head would be at home and we expect him to turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma was sensational in the Champions Trophy earlier this year but hasn’t played international games for months and we saw him struggle in the opening game as he scored eight which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5
India Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5
Best Opening Partnership to be India
Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Matthew Renshaw
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Ellis
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia have been disappointing in the ODI format in this calendar year but they won the opening game and lead the series 1-0.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India headed into this series after eight wins in a row but they struggled in the opening game and trail the series 1-0.
Australia vs India Head to Head
Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against India 85-58. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Australia won the game.
Head to Head
Australia: 85
India: 58
Australia vs India Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Australia
Australia and India headed into this series with all the spotlight on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they headed into their final series in Australia and it almost felt like a farewell tour. When it comes to matters on the pitch, Indian batters failed to show up as they struggled to deal with the overcast conditions and several stoppages as the match was eventually reduced to 26 overs. Australia were sensational in the run chase as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. Even though India struggled in the match, they still managed to have a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe India will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Australia vs India
Odi
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Adelaide
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
India
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Australia vs India Top Batters
Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter
Mitchell Marsh headed into this tournament in sensational form and he was incredible in the opening game as he scored 46 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter
Shubman Gill did not have a great start to the series but we expect him to turn things around as he has been sensational in all formats and is the leading run scorer in ODIs in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs India Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis missed the opening game but we expect him to return in the upcoming game as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers in limited over cricket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohammed Siraj to be India’ top bowler
Mohammed Siraj did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in all formats and we expect him to step up which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Australia to win - 1.62 (PariMatch)
- India to win - 2.29 (PariMatch)
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