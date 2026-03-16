Facts: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, their wicket-keeper batter, was the leading run scorer of the ODI series against Bangladesh with 225 runs in three innings.

Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett led the tournament’s run charts in their previous ODI series versus Ireland, having scored 247 runs in three innings.

Sri Lanka have a 49-12 scoreline against Zimbabwe in their ODI head-to-head tally so far.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka’s home One Day International series against Bangladesh last time around went in favor of the island nation, kicking off the three-match series with a 77-run victory; the hosts batted first to score and defend 244 runs. However, they faced a close 16-run loss in the second game where the home side failed to chase down a 248-run total. The series came down to the wire and Sri Lanka brought out the big guns to seal the deal - they posted 285 runs on the board and the bowlers came in clutch, bundling out the opposition for 186 to take a 2-1 series win in the end.

Zimbabwe’s series against Ireland went down in exactly the same fashion considering that the former, the hosts of the tournament, bagged a 49-run victory in the first ODI. Ireland fought back in the second outing to level the series, taking the win by a margin of six wickets. In the third and final fixture, the Craig Ervine-led side were absolutely dominant as they chased down 240 runs with a whopping nine wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 81%

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 19%

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

In Zimbabwe’s last One Day International series versus Ireland, Brian Bennett and Ben Curran were absolutely thriving as the hosts’ first partnership. They secured impressive totals of 124, 38 and 95 runs in the three matches they played, and although they will have a tougher time against Sri Lanka’s seasoned bowling attack, they have the opportunity to put on a strong stand together in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

Harare Sports Club has hosted a whopping 203 One Day Internationals so far where the teams batting and fielding first have a 91-106 scoreline. The chasing side have an advantage on this surface with an unimpressive average first innings stand of 229 runs. Based on these outcomes, the toss winning skipper will be keen to field first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Harare will remain sunny and clear on the day of the game with absolutely no threat of rain. The temperature is predicted to soar to 28 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Nishan Madushka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Charith Asalanka (C) All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have a powerful batting lineup going into this tournament, albeit their opening wicket could use some improvement. They also have an absolute powerhouse of a bowling attack with the likes of Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Ernest Masuku.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett All-rounder Ben Curran Batter Craig Ervine (C) Batter Wessly Madhevere All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Johnathan Campbell All-rounder Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe’s top order is rather strong but their batting lineup lacks depth. Their bowlers’ effectiveness is erratic, and that inconsistency puts them on the backfoot.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka are quite far ahead of Zimbabwe in their One Day International head-to-head tally, having won 49 out of 64 fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 64

Sri Lanka - 49

Zimbabwe - 12

No Result - 3

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe @ 1.63 (Parimatch)

Pathum Nissanka and Nishan Madushka’s partnership for Sri Lanka’s first wicket was rather rocky during the previous series against Bangladesh, and they were evidently not at their best. In the three matches they played, the pair secured measly totals of 13, 6 and 5 runs. Brian Bennett and Ben Curran, on the other hand, were on the money with scores of 124, 38 and 95 runs in their three-match series against Ireland prior to this. Despite this, the bookmakers are confident that Sri Lanka will bring their A-game to this series.

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Best Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka’s run charts during the previous ODI series against Bangladesh where he amassed a total of 225 runs in three innings. His best performance was in the third and final match where he notched up a solid 124-run century. With a remarkable average of 75.00, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Brian Bennett was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in the nation’s previous ODI series against Ireland, having scored a grand total of 247 runs in three innings. His top performance came during the first outing where he secured a whopping 169-run stand, and his average of 82.33 was the best of the team. He is anticipated to bring the same form into the upcoming tournament as well.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Best Bowlers

Asitha Fernando to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

In the last ODI series versus Bangladesh, Asitha Fernando was the second leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka with eight wickets under his belt in three innings. He was the top bowler on two out of three occasions, and that includes a four-wicket haul in the second match of the series. His average of 13.25 was outstanding and he remains the top contender against Zimbabwe.

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani emerged as Zimbabwe’s leading bowler against Ireland as he claimed six wickets in three innings in the last ODI series. His overall spoils include a four-wicket haul in the first game of the tournament. Moreover, he achieved a stellar average of 24.83 which makes him the favorite for the next encounter, too.