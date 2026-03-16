Facts: Tejeshwi Kumar stands as the leading wicket-taker for Bihar Women with three wickets in three innings thus far.

Salonee Dangore is Kerala Women’s top bowler in the tournament so far, having claimed five wickets in three innings.

Bihar Women vs Kerala Women Chances of Winning

Bihar Women were completely off the mark during the last outing against Uttar Pradesh Women where they allowed the latter to pile on a competitive total of 156. Their chase did not go to plan as a majority of their batting lineup collapsed with single digit contributions, barring opener Vishalakshi Suman’s 27 and Yashita Singh’s 18. In the end, they managed to respond with a mere 92 runs on the board, handing their opposition a solid 64-run triumph.

Kerala Women, too, experienced yet another setback as they took on Baroda Women in the last game. The former batted first and faltered as they racked in a measly 102 runs - Aleena Surendran top-scored with a 24-run contribution while openers Thayyil Shani and Pranavi Chandra scored 21 runs apiece. Naturally, this was not a target the bowlers could defend and they wound up conceding defeat by a margin of five wickets.

Bihar Women chance of winning - 10%

Kerala Women chance of winning - 90%

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Bihar Women vs Kerala Women Betting Tips

Bihar Women to score low before first dismissal

Prity Kumari and Vishalakshi Suman are an established opening pair for Bihar Women this season, having opened all three matches together thus far. However, their collaboration has not amounted to much since they have set up meager totals of 1, 9 and 4 runs. They are not in a position to bring an improvement right away, putting them on the backfoot for the upcoming encounter, too.

Bihar Women vs Kerala Women Toss Prediction

Out of four games held at PCA New Cricket Stadium this season, the teams fielding first have the edge with three victories. Chasing down an average score of 134 in the tournament has been a piece of cake which will make chasing a priority for the toss winner of the next game as well.

Weather Report

New Chandigarh is set to experience sunny skies on match day with no threat of rain, and the temperature will go up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Women Player List

Pragati Singh (c), Komal Kumari, Kumari Nishtha, Prity Kumari, Simran, Vishalakshi Suman, Aarya Seth, Divya Bharti, Harshita Bhardwaj, Preeti Kumari, Shilpi Kumari, Tejeshwi Kumar, Yashita Singh, Bhavya, Shruti Gupta, Anshu K P Gupta Apurva, Khushi Gupta, Priti Bal Krishna Priya, Rachna Singh, Swarnima Chakrawarti.

Predicted Playing XI

Preeti Kumari Batter Vishalakshi Suman Batter Yashita Singh All-rounder Harshita Bhardwaj Batter Pragati Singh (C) All-rounder Aarya Seth All-rounder Shruti Gupta Wicket-keeper Anshu K P Gupta Apurva Bowler Tejeshwi Kumar All-rounder Rachna Singh Bowler Prity Kumari Bowler

Bihar Women Team Form

Bihar Women’s batting and bowling performances are both completely off the mark and they are expected to continue to struggle as they progress in the tournament.

Kerala Women Player List

Sajana Sajeevan (c), Thayyil Shani, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Drisya I V, Aleena Surendran, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Ananya K Pradeep, Vaishna Shibu, Darsana Mohanan, Isabel Joseph, Joshitha V J, Keerthi James, Mrudula V S, Vinaya Surendran, Salonee Dangore, Pranavi Chandra, Asha S.

Predicted Playing XI

Thayyil Shani Batter Najla Noushad All-rounder Drisya I V Batter Asha S Batter Sajana Sajeevan (C) All-rounder Akshaya Sadanandan Batter Darsana Mohanan Bowler Salonee Dangore Bowler Vaishna Shibu Wicket-keeper Pranavi Chandra Bowler Isabel Joseph Bowler

Kerala Women Team Form

Kerala Women have got scope for improvement on the batting front but they have what it takes to overcome Bihar Women in the next encounter.

Bihar Women vs Kerala Women Head-to-Head

Bihar Women and Kerala Women have not faced each other in the last three seasons and, therefore, have not established a head-to-head record.

Bihar Women vs Kerala Women Betting Odds

Kerala Women to have a better opening partnership than Bihar Women

Prity Kumari and Vishalakshi Suman are unable to surpass the single-digit mark as their partnerships for Bihar Women are rather scant this season. Together, the duo secured scores of 1, 9 and 4 runs before the first dismissal in the last three games. Kerala Women have also had their share of ups and downs in this regard as Thayyil Shani has led from the front with three different openers so far. They posted partnerships of 33, 2 and 12 runs in the previous three outings, and since they have managed to make a breakthrough, they are expected to set up a better stand than their counterparts at Bihar Women in the upcoming encounter.

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Bihar Women vs Kerala Women Best Batters

Preeti Kumari to be Bihar Women’s Best Batter

Preeti Kumari continues to have a dry spell in the tournament this season as she scored a single run in the last outing against Uttar Pradesh Women. Despite this, she remains their top contender for the upcoming game as well, considering she was their leading batter in the 2024 season with 122 runs in five innings.

Sajana Sajeevan to be Kerala Women’s Best Batter

Sajana Sajeevan leads Kerala Women’s run charts with 78 runs in three innings so far. Although she scored a mere nine runs in the last game against Baroda Women, she notched up a remarkable 57*-run half-century in the second outing. Based on her form, she is anticipated to bounce back and return stronger against Bihar Women.

Bihar Women vs Kerala Women Best Bowlers

Tejeshwi Kumar to be Bihar Women’s Best Bowler

Tejeshwi Kumar’s four-over spell against Uttar Pradesh Women last time out turned out to be fruitless yet again. However, she is among their top bowlers as she claimed an impressive three-wicket haul in the first game of the tournament. She is expected to come good in the next encounter against Kerala Women.

Salonee Dangore to be Kerala Women’s Best Bowler

Salonee Dangore was the joint leading bowler for Kerala Women in the last match versus Baroda Women, having claimed one wicket in four overs. She is their leading wicket-taker overall with five wickets in three innings, and her T20 career average of 16.54 is incredible which makes her the top pick for the next game.