Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction NOT 58 % Chance of Winning YOR 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Nottinghamshire take on Yorkshire in the fourth round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 11 at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts: With 174 runs, Jack Haynes is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.

With 161 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire struggled last season and have once again struggled for consistency this season. They got off to a great start this season as they beat Warwickshire in the opening game but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they lost against Worcestershire.

Yorkshire made to post first points of the season in the last game against Leicestershire as they dominated the game and eventually won the tie by 106 runs. Yorkshire have struggled so far in this campaign as they have one win in four games and are seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Nottinghamshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 58%

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 42%

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Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lyndon James struggled to make an impact last season and has once again underperformed thus far. So far James has scored 76 runs in four matches, in the last game he scored one which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

James Wharton struggled for consistency last season and that seems to be the story this season as well. He scored a half century in the opening game but has scored 53 in the next three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Nottinghamshire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire got off to a great start against Warwickshire but since then they have two defeats in three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have struggled thus far as they lost each of the first three games, in the last match they managed to turn things around and registered their first win of the season.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have dominated this fixture in the past against Yorkshire 22-12. Both sides went head to head last year and Nottinghamshire won the game.

Head to Head

Nottinghamshire: 22

Yorkshire: 12

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire headed into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last season. Both teams have continued to struggle this season and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. Nottinghamshire were sensational in the opening game of the season as they dominated the game against Warwickshire but since then they have two defeats in the next three matches and are sixth on the table. On the other hand Yorkshire had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost the first three games of the season but in the last game Yorkshire registered their first win but remained seventh on the table. Yorkshire have conceded a bigger opening stand in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Nottinghamshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire T20 Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Jack Haynes to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Jack Haynes has been sensational so far in this campaign. Even though he struggled in the last game, we are going to back him as with 174 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan was sensational last season and has been the standout batter this year as well. In the last game against Leicestershire, Malan scored 88 off 48 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Dillon Pennington was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. With seven wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dominic Bess to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

Dominic Bess was brilliant once again in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/25. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.