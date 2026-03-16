Facts: With 309 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.

With 323 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Durham in the last game. Durham batted first and posted 182 runs on the scoreboard and Warwickshire failed to chase down the target and lost the game by eight runs.They have won two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Lancashire have been sensational so far in this campaign as they are well in-course to make the playoffs once again this season.With seven wins in nine matches, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Derbyshire by 42 runs. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire ’ chances of winning - 40%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 60%

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Warwickshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Latham has been solid so far this season as he has scored 266 runs with an average of 26.60.In the last three matches Latham has scored 6, 1 and 23 which showcases his strugglesin the last few games, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells was brilliant at the start of the campaign as he opened the batting for Lancashire.In the last two games he has played in the middle order and has scored 15 and 1 and hasn’t looked convincingwhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first.This season, the last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game asno rains are expected and with the sky partly covered with clouds, it would be an excellent day for cricket. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have been solid in the second half of the campaign as they have two wins in the last three games and are fourth on the table.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, James Anderson, Matthew Hurst, Michael Jones, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Philip Salt Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Ashton Turner All-rounder Saqib Mahmood Bowler Luke Wood Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire head into this game after four wins in a row and are currently at the top of the table.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Warwickshire 10-08. Both teams went head to head last season and Lancashire won the game.

Head to Head

Warwickshire: 08

Lancashire: 10

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Warwickshire and Lancashire go head to head after both sides have been good in the first half of the campaign as both sides are fighting for a playoff spot this season. Lancashire have been dominant so far in this campaign as they have seven wins in nine matches and with all England Internationals available in the remaining games they have a great chance to top the group this season. In the last four matches,Lancashire have had opening stands of 8, 102, 20 and 26and what makes this tip so enticing is the factthey have had a better opening partnership in all four matches. On the other handWarwickshire openers have struggled in the last few games as they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three gameswhich makes us believe Lancashire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Warwickshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Sam Hain got off to a decent start in the last game but failed to convert it into a big score against Durham.With 309 runs thus far, he has been the standout batter for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings has been sensational so far this season as he had led his team from the front.So far this season, Jennings has scored 323 runs and is the leading run scorer for Lancashirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Hasan Ali was superb once again in the last match as he bagged three wickets, in the last two matches Ali has bagged seven wickets. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Anderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

James Anderson missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler thus far.In five matches he has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket takerwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.